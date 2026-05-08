Latest Aaron Rodgers' update impacts the Broncos in an insanely positive way

The Denver Broncos will certainly have some tougher opponents on the schedule for the 2026 NFL Season, but like any schedule, the team will face off against some weaker opponents. There is truly no such thing as a 'guaranteed' win in the NFL, but there are obviously some matchups that are lopsided.

No one was surprise, for example, to see the Broncos beat the Joe Burrow-less Cincinnati Bengals back near the beginning of the 2025 NFL Season. Denver is also the most talented team in the league, so the sheer talent advantage helps this squad.

Well, the Broncos will be an AFC North team in 2026, and it's not the Bengals. Denver will be in Pittsburgh to face the Steelers at some point in the regular season, and a major Aaron Rodgers- Steelers' update that broke earlier this week is actually great news for the Broncos.

Denver Broncos should see Aaron Rodgers when they face the Steelers in 2026

On Thursday, Ian Rapoport reported that Rodgers is 'likely' to play for the Steelers in 2026 and will visit the Steelers on Friday and this weekend. Rodgers suiting up for the Black and Gold, for likely one more season, should give the Broncos a major advantage in this future matchup.

In 2025, the Steelers were an insanely average team, ranking 15th in points scored per game and 17th in points allowed. Rodgers was efficient on paper, but was largely playing forgettable football. He threw for just 3,322 yards in 16 games, averaging just 207.6 yards per game and only 6.7 yards per attempt. Rodgers' QBR was just 44.4, and his success rate of 42.9 percent was the lowest of his starting career.

He's also set to turn 43 years old near the end of the regular season, and it's really a huge indictment on the franchise that the Steelers were waiting to see if Rodgers would come back or not. Sure, nothing has yet been official, but the Broncos defense should be able to see Rodgers during the regular season.

The quarterback is also extremely limited with his legs. Rodgers used to be one of the more mobile quarterbacks in the NFL, but that's pretty much gone out the window at this point. Denver's explosive defensive line should be able to feast against an average Steelers offensive line and a quarterback who just isn't mobile anymore.

Not to mention, the Steelers as a whole just aren't that talented on offense. The Broncos had the second-best conference record in the AFC in 2025, going 9-3 against fellow AFC foes. While Pittsburgh isn't in the AFC West, racking up these conference wins are hugely important.

With Rodgers likely returning to the Steelers for one last ride in 2026, the Denver defense has to be licking their chops.