Latest defense rankings give the Broncos a better showing than fans will expect

The Denver Broncos absolutely have one of the best rosters in the league, and you could very easily argue that it is the best. With every team across the league, some positions are stronger than others or in need of more help.

This offseason, we saw Denver double-dip at tight end, add a running back, and make a major trade for Jaylen Waddle to shore up the offense. We also kind of did see the team double-dip at linebacker with Red Murdock in the 2026 NFL Draft, and Taurean York as an undrafted free agent signing.

The front office absolutely addressed the key needs this offseason, and keeping the defense among the league's best has to continue to be a priority as we get closer to the 2026 NFL Season. Where does the team's defense rank among all units in the league?

Bleacher Report ranks the Denver Broncos defense No. 2 in a shocking placement

Gary Davenport ranked the Broncos defense second in the league this offseason, only trailing the Houston Texans:



"This is a difficult call. There are two defenses in the NFL right now that are in a tier of their own. Two defenses that are just stacked at every level and are nightmare fuel for opposing offensive coordinators.



The Denver Broncos are one of those defenses.



Even after losing John Franklin-Myers in free agency, the Broncos still have a loaded front with tackle Zach Allen and edge-rushers Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper. No team tallied more sacks last year.



Between that front and a pair of experienced linebackers in Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad, the Broncos allowed just 91.1 yards per game on the ground in 2025—second-fewest in the league.



It's not much easier to throw on Denver's seventh-ranked pass defense, either. Brandon Jones and Talanoa Hufanga might be the best safety duo in the game, and cornerback Patrick Surtain II was the Defensive Player of the Year in 2024.



If Denver's on the schedule, good luck moving the football."

The Broncos got a glowing review from Davenport here, and I would slightly push back. Davenport lumps the Broncos and Texans defense into a 'tier of their own,' but I'm not sure the Broncos belong there. The Seattle Seahawks, who arguably had a better, more well-rounded unit, should probably take the Broncos spot.

The one issue that many of us have seen with Denver's unit is how is seems to tighten up a bit down the stretch. Denver's defense is a bit undersized up front, and as the season progresses, the unit tends to get pushed around a bit. We saw that happen late in the 2024 NFL Season, and it happened again in 2025.

The Buffalo Bills just bullied the Broncos defense on the ground, and the team's below-average linebacker group also has to factor into any ranking, as both Houston and Seattle have much better linebacker play.

The Broncos had the fourth-fewest turnovers in the league last year, which is notable, and Denver was ranked third in points per game, right behind, you guessed it, Seattle and Houston. It's not a stretch to think that Denver does have an elite defense, but it's a slight tier below Seattle and Houston's.

Had the Broncos forced more turnovers, for example, we could be having a different discussion. And had the Broncos done more at linebacker this offseason, the unit could look a little better than it does now. However, Denver does sport one of the top defenses in the NFL, and it's a strength of the team and a huge reason why we saw the club rack up 15 total wins lat year, including the playoffs.