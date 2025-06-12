Latest 2025 Broncos' prediction would indicate great things are coming

The Denver Broncos should be able to get past the Wild Card Round in the 2025 NFL Season, but just how far can this team go? The main issue in the AFC is that the conference has a ton of great teams and the Broncos are playing in what could be the best division in the NFL with three other future Hall of Fame head coaches.

It's just a tough spot overall, but Denver did make a ton of progress in 2024 and have gone from five, to eight, and now to 10 wins in three-straight seasons. There is reason to believe that this team could advance another round deeper in the NFL playoffs in the 2025 season, but are they ready to become contenders?

Broncos to make a Divisional Round appearance?

Pro Football and Sports Network rolled out their NFL playoff predictions, and the Broncos were predicted to earn the fifth seed in the AFC playoffs, win the Wild Card Round, but lose in the Divisional Round to the Buffalo Bills:

"The Chiefs’ presence makes it tough for the Broncos to win the AFC West, but they improve their playoff seeding and get out of the Wild Card round. Houston wins the AFC South in a weak division, but questions still surround their offensive line.



The Broncos’ rise would be a fun storyline, but Buffalo has the better roster and more playoff experience, which is what gives them the edge. The Bills added Joey Bosa and Maxwell Hairston on defense. Signing Joshua Palmer also gives Josh Allen another solid target." Jacob Infante

I think by all accounts this would be a very solid season for the Broncos. Being able to capture the fifth seed would indicate positive growth from the 2024 NFL Season, and some do believe that 2026 is truly the year where this team is going to hit their stride, and Denver could finish with a better record in 2025 and still be in the Wild Card mix.

The Kansas City Chiefs are again in a great position to win the AFC West, so it would not be shock if Denver was again in a Wild Card spot, but crazier things have happened. I happen to believe that the Broncos and Chiefs were quite even in 2024, but with Denver learning how to win and closeout games, that gave KC an advantage.

So perhaps the 2025 NFL Season could be a chance for Denver to actually put entire games together where they win more than 10. Would the Broncos getting to the second round of the playoffs be a successful season?