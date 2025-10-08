Key stat proves Broncos are on the cusp of becoming one of the NFL's elite

The Broncos have won two in a row, most recently a major come-from-behind victory over the Eagles that has the entire NFL world buzzing. Denver sacked Jalen Hurts six times, Courtland Sutton hauled in just shy of 100 yards, Evan Engram notched his first Broncos touchdown, and Denver outscored Philadelphia 18-0 in the final quarter. Most impressively, however, was how the Broncos dominated on the line of scrimmage.

Denver's six sacks were powered by Nik Bonitto's 2.5 sacks, as the former second-round selection is currently on pace to shatter the NFL's all-time sack record. Overall, the Broncos have totaled 84 sacks since the start of the 2024 season, leading the NFL by 22, which is a simply absurd margin. Denver's defensive pressure is on one of the best extended runs in NFL history.

On the other side, the Broncos have had one of the best offensive lines in the game the last few years. Denver's tackles have been amongst the best in the game, Quinn Meinerz is a premier guard, and the rest of their interior has been steadily improving, even as Ben Powers goes down with an injury. Adding all of this together, no one is dominating the trenches quite like the Broncos.

This insane stat shows how the Broncos dominate the trenches better than anyone else

Since the start of the 2025 season, no one has a better sack differential than the Denver Broncos. The Broncos have totaled 21 sacks so far this season, which is by far the best in the entire league. On the flip side, Denver has allowed just five sacks of Bo Nix. In total, the Broncos' sack differential is currently a +16 mark, six better than the next closest team.

At a rate that is unmatched in football, Denver has been incredibly efficient in the sack department. Nine Broncos not named Nik Bonitto have come up with a sack this season. At the same time, the Denver offense is averaging just one sack of Bo Nix per game. To put it into perspective, the Broncos are averaging more indivisual sackers a game than they are sacks allowed.

If the Broncos are going to continue building their momentum from their win over the Eagles, they are going to need to continue to dominate in the trenches. Consistently backing up opposing offenses while preventing themselves from being backed up is a winning formula, and it was apparent in Denver's win over the Eagles. After all, the Eagles' final drive might have been very different if not for Bonitto's sack of Hurts on the first play.

If the Broncos are going to become one of the NFL's elites in 2025, a dominating sack differential could be a reason why. It showed its potential for the Broncos on Sunday, and could continue to show up over their next few games against poorer offensive lines. As Denver faces a crucial stretch, their line of scrimmage domination will need to continue.