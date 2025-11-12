Key Broncos' defender has a chance to prove long-term worth to the team

Alex Singleton will likely be out for a few weeks recovering from having a tumor removed. The tumor ended up being testicular cancer, but the initial news indicates that Singleton has a great prognosis going forward, which is outstanding.

Singleton has been a vocal leader for Denver for years now and has contributed to some of the best defenses in the league since the start of 2024. His presence on the field will be missed, but the recovery does seem to force him to miss the rest of the season.

With the veteran linebacker likely missing a few games, Justin Strnad is again going to be called on to fill in the gaps. When Singleton tore his ACL back in 2024, Strnad ended up starting 8 of the 17 games he played in, and he performed very well. With this important stretch run coming up, and Strnad set to be a free agent in 2026, he's got a perfect chance to prove his long-term worth to the team.

Justin Strnad should see a ton of snaps with Alex Singleton out

Justin Strnad is 29 years old, so he's not necessarily young anymore, but many linebackers across the NFL have sustained success into their 30s. Strnad has not missed a single game since 2022, so he's been able to stay on the field for Denver.

In 17 games last year, which included eight starts, Strnad had three passes defended, three sacks, 73 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, and four QB hits. In 10 games this year, he has one interception, two passes defended, 3.5 sacks, 38 total tackles, four tackles for loss, and already seven QB hits.

Since the start of 2024, Strnad has allowed a 79.8 passer rating when in coverage, according to Pro Football Reference, which is a stellar figure. All in all, he's a starting-caliber linebacker in this league, and he'll now start alongside Dre Greenlaw for a little bit.

The kicker here is that he's a free agent following the 2025 NFL Season and is playing on a one-year deal worth just under $3 million he signed last offseason. With the LB issues Denver has had in recent years, it would be wise to the Broncos to lock Strnad up on a multi-year deal, and now that he's going to be starting for the team, the veteran has a perfect chance to prove that he's worth investing in.

Heck, it would not surprise me if Greenlaw and Strnad were the starting ILB duo in 2026. However, I do believe the Broncos have to invest into the position in the 2026 NFL Draft, as they need a younger player in this room who they can hopefully keep around for the long-term.

If nothing else, though, Strnad is someone who the Broncos can absolutely feel good about re-signing in the offseason. It might not be more than a two-year deal, but with this position being one of the weaker ones for the team, keeping a high-floor player around with starting ability is a wise roster move.