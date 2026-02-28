Kenyon Sadiq's combine performance forces Broncos to face a harsh reality

The Denver Broncos surely have a ton of scenarios they're planning for when the offseason rolls around. The NFL Free Agency period is quickly approaching, and Denver figures to be in on some players at key positions of need on offense.

The one downside of free agency is that not only could the Broncos be outbid for certain players, but there are 31 other teams wanting to sign players to help out at positions of need. Unfortunately, free agency isn't as clear-cut as 'the team should sign X, Y, and Z players.' But on the flip side, the 2026 NFL Draft will give Denver a great chance to find more long-term solutions.

The tight end group had their time to shine at the NFL Combine on Friday, and a top player at this position who has been frequently mocked to the Broncos may have firmly gotten himself out of the team's reach with a historic performance.

The Denver Broncos may have to trade up 20 picks to draft Kenyon Sadiq

It is quite literally not an exaggeration to say that Kenyon Sadiq had one of the best NFL Combine performances by a tight end in history.

Kenyon Sadiq had one of the best days ever by a TE at the Combine:



40-Yard Dash: 4.39 (best ever by a TE)

Vertical Jump: 43.5’’ (second-best ever by a TE)

Broad Jump: 11’1’’ (third-best ever by a TE)@Accenture | @oregonfootball pic.twitter.com/fxvABmsGrd — NFL (@NFL) February 28, 2026

Folks, these combine numbers are what you commonly see from wide receivers and running backs, some of the most athletic professional athletes in the entire world. Sadiq put on a show, finishing with the best combine performance by a tight end in the 40-yard dash. He also had historic numbers in the vertical and broad jump.

Unfortunately, this only hurts the Broncos chances at being able to draft Sadiq with the 30th overall pick, and it would honestly be a bit of a shock if he didn't go with one of the first 10 picks in the draft. It did always feel like a bit of a pipe dream that Sadiq would fall into the Broncos laps, but now that dream feels dead.

The Broncos could still address the tight end position in free agency, but if they were set on drafting Sadiq, it could require trading up as many as 20 picks. Sadiq does share an obvious connection with the Broncos - he and Bo Nix were teammates for a year at Oregon in 2023. Sadiq was not nearly the player he is now, but the simple fact that Nix and Sadiq were teammates is significant.

Not only does Sadiq have great receiving ability, but he's a tough, willing blocker and someone who is likely to start from day one. Denver would probably have to begin working the phones as the fifth, sixth, and seventh picks slowly got on the clock during Round 1.

Additionally, as much as Sadiq would likely fit on the Broncos, the cost to trade up to draft him would be steep. Denver would surely have to not only give up their second-round pick this year, but they'd also likely have to give up additional compensation in the 2027 NFL Draft.

The dream of Sadiq being drafted by the Broncos does feel dead at this point.