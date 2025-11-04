Jordan Schultz just dropped a trade deadline bombshell about the Broncos

The Denver Broncos are likely making phone calls as we speak and could come away with a player before the trade deadline hits later on Tuesday. Denver has now won six games in a row and are 7-2 on the season.

Their latest win came over the Houston Texans, and it was their second last-second win in three weeks. Kicker Wil Lutz has been an underrated part of the Broncos' six-game winning streak, as he does deserve a ton of credit for being able to close out games like that.

Anyway, at 7-2, Denver is very much in a position to make a major trade deadline move if the player fit is right and if the compensation lines up. With the deadline being later today, Denver has to get moving if they hope to make a deal, and an NFL insider did drop a bit of a bombshell on what the Broncos' plans could be.

Jordan Schultz indicates the Broncos could be in on a 'holy crap' trade at the deadline

Jordan Schultz, a well-connected NFL insider, indicates that the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos could be teams that could pull off a 'holy crap' trade:

We’ll see if any deals get done, but the two teams I’m watching today for a potential “holy crap” trade are the #Seahawks and #Broncos. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 4, 2025

When you begin to look at who has been rumored to be available, the one player that does fit this 'holy crap' potential trade is Miami Dolphins' wide receiver, Jaylen Waddle. With the Dolphins parting ways with GM Chris Grier, trading Jaelan Phillips earlier this week, and taking calls on Bradley Chubb, the Dolphins could be motivated to move Waddle.

And when you think about what the Denver Broncos are missing on offense, Waddle fits the bill and would become an immediate contributor for the team now and for years to come. Waddle turns 27 years old in November and is now in his fifth year in the NFL.

He was a first-round draft pick back in 2021, the same draft that Denver got Patrick Surtain II. Across 71 regular season games, Waddle has caught 350 passes for 4,715 yards and 24 touchdowns. He's averaged 66.4 yards per game over his career and has caught 66.4% of his career targets.

Jaylen Waddle had three-straight 1,000-yard seasons to begin his NFL career and is on pace for his fourth in five years here in 2025. He is, objectively speaking, a no. 1 wide receiver in this league and someone who would form a perfect duo alongside Courtland Sutton. Waddle can separate down the field with his speed and is also a good route-runner.

Waddle also has a passer rating of 100.9 when targeted during his career. The Broncos have been rumored to be in the market for an upgrade at this position, and it's not hard to see how the Dolphins' receiver would be just that for the offense.