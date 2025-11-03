Broncos unsung hero deserves more credit for team's six-game win streak

The Denver Broncos are all of a sudden 7-2 and tied for the best record in the NFL. The team is riding a six-game winning streak and are just bulldozing the 2025 NFL Season. What sticks out to me the most about this streak is that Denver has won games in multiple ways, and that's a huge indicator that this team is not only good, but great.

They've been able to win in blowout fashion, in a low-scoring dogfight, and even in high-scoring contests. Sure, it's not always been pretty, but the Broncos could be just 5-4 like the Kansas City Chiefs or 2-6 like the Las Vegas Raiders.

During the team's win streak, many players have played key roles, but this unsung hero is someone who has been an underrated part of the success, and he deserves a ton of credit.

Kicker Wil Lutz has been 'money' for the Denver Broncos during the team's win streak

The Broncos' Week 4 win saw Lutz nail all four of his extra points, so there wasn't much there. However, in Weeks 5 and 6, the Broncos won by four and two points. In those games, Lutz nailed 50+ yard field goals, which both ended up being huge factors in the team winning those games.

This is especially true for Denver's ugly win over the New York Jets. In Week 7, the Broncos saw themselves down by 19 points to the New York Giants, but somehow, they lined up for a game-winning fiela goal as time expired, and Lutz game through once again.

And now here in Week 9, the Broncos were again in position to kick a game-winning field goal, and Lutz nailed it as time expired. On the season, Lutz has made 11/13 field goals and all 22 of his extra points. What is a bit of a shame is that Lutz had a 51-yard attempt blocked in Week 9, which was not his fault.

Overall, Wil Lutz has made 72/81 kicks for the Denver Broncos, which is a stellar 88.9%. He's made 97/99 extra points and has simply been an excellent part of this team's success. Lutz is a free agent following the 2025 NFL Season, so it would be wise for the Broncos to again extend Lutz, as he's still among the best, most reliable kickers in the NFL.

And as the Broncos progress later into the season, they will again need their kicker to come through like he has been.