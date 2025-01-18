Javonte Williams' projected contract should make Broncos decision easy

Javonte Williams is a free agent this coming offseason, but his projected contract could make the Denver Broncos' decision easy. For the second year in a row now, Williams has averaged less than four yards per carry, which is the baseline for an NFL running back in my opinion. It really would be hard to find consistent work in the NFL if a back can't at least after four yards per tote.

After a very encouraging rookie season in 2021, Williams tore up his knee in 2022. And it seems like he's never been able to return to his old form. The former second-round pick does offer upside as a pass catcher and in pass protection, but that really isn't the first responsibility of a running back in the NFL.

In terms of, you know, running the ball, Javonte Williams is thoroughly below-average, but spotrac.com projects his value in free agency with a three-year, $20,577,561 contract, which comes out to about $6.9 million per year.

Yeah, no thanks.

Projected price tag is way too rich to bring Javonte Williams back

I just do not see a single scenario out there that would warrant the Denver Broncos having to bring Williams back on a deal worth nearly $7 million per year. That would honestly feel like he is stealing money franchise. Now yes, I understand that playing in the NFL is incredibly tough, but there is a reason why good players are good... and bad players are bad.

Javonte Williams is a bad player, period. Denver should keep him out of the picture and go forward with guys like Audric Estime Jaleel McLaughlin, and Tyler Badie. This would give them an opening to add another RB in free agency or in the 2025 NFL Draft. With how deep the RB class is in the coming NFL Draft, that's where Denver may elect to make an addition.

However, a free agent addition like Najee Harris, who has hit the 1,000-yard mark in each year of his career, could make a ton of sense. Denver does have to get the RB position right in 2025; it's a unit that has to get going if the offense and Bo Nix hope to take the next step. While Javonte Williams had his moments from time to time, he proved to not be the RB1 that the Broncos are looking for.

And his projected contract is something Denver should stay away from.