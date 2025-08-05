It's only a matter of time before the Broncos become Super Bowl contenders

The Denver Broncos truly have everything it takes to get themselves into Super Bowl contention. There is a reason why people are talking about Denver turning into a contender as well. This isn't just people talking crazy - this is legitimate.

Denver has truly turned things around in a major way since Sean Payton arrived back in 2023, and it truly feels like his third year on the job is going to be insanely successful. After winning eight games in 2023 and 10 in 2024, the Broncos are on pace to make another jump.

But when you look at this franchise from top to bottom, they truly have everything necessary to become a Super Bowl contender, as it truly may only be a matter of time.

The Denver Broncos truly have everything in place to make a Super Bowl run

Denver has the top-tier ownership - that is a simple fact. They have the skilled front office as well, and this is evidenced by the mountain of young players they have hit on in the NFL Draft over the years. They've obviously got the coaching staff, as many of these young players have hit their strides. Both sides of the ball are well-coached, disciplined units.

And when you look at the roster, Denver is strong where it matters the most. They had an elite offensive line in 2024 and are bringing all five starters back for 2025. Their defensive line helped lead Denver to 63 sacks, a franchise record and the most in the NFL.

The Broncos also seem to be strong enough at QB for them to make a run, and other key positions like cornerback and perhaps even running back and wide receiver are now positions of strength. All in all, the Broncos are about as close as an NFL team can possibly get to fielding a Super Bowl contender from top to bottom.

This franchise truly does not have a notable, major weakness at the moment, and it may only be a matter of time before we see the Super Bowl contention come through.