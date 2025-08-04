Sean Payton just shockingly put a lot of extra pressure on Bo Nix in 2025

Sean Payton seems to have hit a grand-slam with Bo Nix, and he offered up some massive praise for the QB recently. The Denver Broncos journey to drafting Nix back in the 2024 NFL Draft is well-documented at this point.

Payton and the rest of the Broncos seemed to instantly be impressed by Nix and what he was able to do in college, especially at Oregon. Well, after a full season in the NFL, it's abundantly clear that Bo Nix is on the right track and the Broncos likely made the right call in taking him.

Sean Payton is also not one to mince words, as he offered quite a bit of praise for his QB recently.

Sean Payton thinks Bo Nix is on the verge of superstardom

Here is what Sean Payton said recently about his up and coming quarterback:

“I honestly think he’s gonna be one of the top quarterbacks within the next two years,” Payton said. “I think he’s going to be a superstar.” - Sean Payton

Now these are some strong words from Sean Payton, and you really don't want to hear anything different from him, either. Typically, coaches like to downplay things and don't always love to hype up players. They'll say the run-of-the-mill coach speak, but Payton is honestly going for the kill with these comments.

This is also the coach putting a ton of pressure on his young QB to perform, and that does say quite a bit about Bo Nix himself. We did get a glimpse of just how great Nix can be. Over the final eight games of the 2024 NFL Season, Nix was on a 45-touchdown pace and was able to go toe-to-toe with QBs like Justin Herbert and Joe Burrow late in the season.

He was also able to play well in a crucial Week 18 must-win game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Denver Broncos and Bo Nix disappointing in 2025 would be one of the biggest letdowns in team history if we are being