3 biggest contract steals on the Denver Broncos approaching preseason

The Denver Broncos have some awesome, team-friendly deals on their books, let's cover them here. One of the biggest mistakes an NFL team can make is paying 'good' players great money. Overpaying for players can really cripple a franchise for multiple years.

The Broncos just did this in a massive way with Russell Wilson. However, they have absolutely redeemed themselves in recent years and have managed to get some team-friendly deals on the books all while rewarding their own players.

Let's look at the Broncos' three biggest contract steals approaching preseason in 2025.

The Denver Broncos are getting steals with these three contracts

Brandon Jones, SAF

Brandon Jones immediately outperformed the free agency contract he signed with the Denver Broncos last year, which was a three-year deal worth $20 million. That comes out to under $7 million per year, but Jones was absolutely playing like a top-flight safety. He had over 100 total tackles, 10 passes defended, and was just stellar in coverage. Jones is another player who I could see also getting another contract from the Denver Broncos, but that might wait until during the season or even in the 2026 NFL Offseason. Brandon Jones is one of the best safeties in the NFL, period.

John Franklin-Myers, DE

Upon his trade from the New York Jets to the Denver Broncos, John Franklin-Myers signed a two-year deal worth just $15 million. While Franklin-Myers didn't even play 50% of the defensive snaps in 2024, he was all over the place, racking up a career-high seven sacks. He also added eight tackles for loss and 18 QB hits in just 46% of the defensive snaps. Franklin-Myers has one more year left on his deal and has earned another extension with Denver.

Dre Greenlaw, ILB

The main issue with Dre Greenlaw is obviously the injury history, and he had a flare up during training camp but should be just fine. The Broncos signed Greenlaw on a three-year deal worth $31.5 million, but if you look at the details, this is effectively a one-year deal. His payout in 2025 is $11.5 million, but Denver can easily cut him in 2026 by taking on just a hair over $2 million in dead money and all while saving $9 million in space. Dre Greenlaw's deal is a total steal.