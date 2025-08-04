3 Broncos' trade packages for Micah Parsons the Cowboys could not refuse

Micah Parsons has requested a trade from the Dallas Cowboys. Let's create a few trade packages that the Denver Broncos could offer. With Parsons requesting a trade, it's clear that the Cowboys' front office is just flat-out dysfunctional.

And it's a giant difference between Denver's front office. GM George Paton has gotten to work paying guys like Zach Allen and Courtland Sutton over the last week, and they have also recently taken care of some of their own players from that awesome 2021 NFL Draft in Patrick Surtain II, Quinn Meinerz, and Jonathon Cooper.

With Parsons requesting a trade, you have to at least wonder if the Dallas Cowboys would pick up the phone? Let's create a few trade packages that the Denver Broncos could offer for the player that Dallas surely could not refuse.

Creating three insane trade packages for Micah Parsons

The first trade offer sees the Denver Broncos offering up their second and third-best EDGE rushers and a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft for Micah Parsons. The Cowboys would get a high-motor, productive rusher in Cooper who has not missed a start over the last two seasons and a very encouraging young player in Jonah Elliss. Elliss had five sacks as a rookie in very limited playing time. To sweeten the deal even more, Denver offers their first-round pick in 2026 as well.

The second deal still features Cooper, but it's heavier with the draft picks, as Denver is again giving up their first-round pick in 2026 but also gives up their second-round pick in 2026 and a third-rounder in the 2027 NFL Draft. This could be the most competitive offer that Denver brings to the table if the Cowboys are wanting to maximize the draft capital they could get in return for Parsons, a top-tier player.

The final deal might honestly be the biggest of them all, as Denver trades away Nik Bonitto and two first-round picks in 2026 and 2027 for Micah Parsons. This would again deplete Denver's draft cupboard for a couple of seasons, but they would field an even better pass rush in the 2025 season and beyond. Parsons and Bonitto are roughly the same age, so it's not like Denver is ruining their long-term prospects with a hypothetical trade for Micah Parsons.

Of these three offers, which one is the most competitive?