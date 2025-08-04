Broncos' potential Nik Bonitto extension may end up having to wait a while

It seems like Nik Bonitto is the next Broncos' player in line for an extension, but this deal may actually end up waiting a while. Over the past week, Denver has gotten to work extending Courtland Sutton and Zach Allen.

Both players signed deals worth over $90 million and are now locked in for the long-term. Well, it's no secret that stud pass rusher Nik Bonitto could be the next player in line for a deal, as he's eligible for one given he's been in the league for three seasons.

Even though Denver has other players who they could extend, Bonitto might end up being next in line. However, when you think about it, it might be wise for Bonitto's side to actually wait, as this extension might not come immediately.

Nik Bonitto may want to wait and see how the market looks down the line

There are a few notable pass rushers who could end up signing extensions, and it's likely that all three would help bump up the contract market, so it might be wise for Nik Bonitto and his agency to not immediately sign a deal.

All of Trey Hendrickson, Aidan Hutchinson, and even Travon Walker could get long-term deals this offseason or even early in the regular season. Both Hutchinson and Walker were in the 2022 NFL Draft class with Bonitto, and seeing as all three are top pass rushers, they might want paid this offseason.

Furthermore, Micah Parsons has been long overdue for a deal as well, so Bonitto could also want to wait and see what he gets on a deal. Overall, Nik Bonitto should not necessarily want a long-term deal as soon as possible, as if he is wanting to earn as much money as possible on his first contract, playing the waiting game is the smart idea here.