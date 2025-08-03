Zach Allen's contract with the Broncos gives the team a hidden advantage

The Denver Broncos signed Zach Allen to a massive contract extension, but the new deal does give the team a hidden advantage. Allen and the Broncos agreed on a four-year extension worth over $100 million.

Allen's final year of his current deal still remains, so he's actually under contract for five total seasons. Anyway, he's now getting paid like the top-flight defensive end that he is. Leading the NFL with 40 QB hits in the 2024 season, Allen was on a tear to say the least.

Not only did the Denver Broncos pay Zach Allen, but the contract itself also gives the team a huge advantage.

Denver Broncos have a ton of restructure potential with Zach Allen's deal

The Denver Broncos, like every other NFL team, will restructure contracts from time to time. This, in layman's terms, shifts the money around on the deal and typically is done to free up space for the current year's cap number. Well, the Broncos seemed to structure Allen's contract in such a way to allow for those restructures to happen.

In fact, according to Over The Cap, the Denver Broncos can restructure Allen's contract in 2026 and save about $11.5 million on their cap figure. While that number may not seem like a lot, an extra $11.5 million in space could allow the Broncos to make another splash free agency moved if they wanted to.

The Denver Broncos' front office has done an outstanding job with their contracts in recent years. Not only have they rewarded their own guys, but they haven't messed around with these deals. All of Patrick Surtain II, Courtland Sutton, Quinn Meinerz, and now Zach Allen have signed massive deals with the team.

Was there any indication that the Broncos and the player were in any sort of tough situation? Nope!

And if we compare this with what the Dallas Cowboys are going through with Micah Parsons, it makes Denver's front office look even better. The Broncos are firing on all cylinders and are now a contending team.