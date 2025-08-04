Sean Payton said what Broncos fans need to hear about Bo Nix practice INTs

Back in 2018, former Denver Broncos quarterback Case Keenum famously did not throw any interceptions throughout the course of training camp, at least early on, and everyone thought it was a great sign of things to come that season.

And then Keenum led the NFL in interceptions.

Training camp interceptions get charted in such a way that it seems like a major indictment on the player throwing them. There are instances when there may be cause for concern with camp interceptions, but in the case of Bo Nix throwing a few picks lately at Broncos training camp, Sean Payton isn't worried even a little bit.

Sean Payton makes perfect comment about Bo Nix INTs at Broncos camp

Sean Payton on Bo Nix’s interceptions today:



“Yeah, we’re charting picks here like hurricanes. So, he’s doing fine.” — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) August 4, 2025

Not only is Nix doing "fine" at practice, but Sean Payton actually went so far as to tell Yahoo! Sports insider Charles Robinson that he feels like Nix is going to soon be in the conversation as a top-tier quarterback in the NFL.

Everyone who has been to Broncos training camp has talked about the strides it appears Nix has taken this offseason, from his physical makeup to the way he's operating the offense. And while the Broncos' defense has been giving all of the quarterbacks fits in practice at times, it's common for defenses to be ahead of offenses at this point in camp.

And it certainly wasn't any easier for Nix last offseason, when he wasn't even out there getting all of the first-team reps.

The Broncos know they have their franchise quarterback, and Nix has taken that mantle upon his shoulders in stride. He was so much better last year than anyone expected him to be, and even if he wasn't playing above expectation, he's proven he has the skills and mental makeup to become the type of player Payton foresees him becoming.

The traits that make Nix such an exceptional player are his ability to get rid of the ball quickly and not take sacks. A lot of young quarterbacks struggle with getting rid of the ball or too many net-negative plays, but not Nix. He will push the ball downfield and we did see him throw his fair share of interceptions last season.

But even in a game like we saw against the Colts where he had three interceptions in the same game, he also had three touchdowns and led his team to a win.

You want to see the interception percentage as close to zero as possible. Nix has to make smart decisions with the ball. But it doesn't hurt to take chances in practice, test the defense, test yourself, and make those mistakes when there aren't any "stakes".