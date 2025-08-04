Broncos quarterback having a huge training camp, and it's not Bo Nix

Everybody in Broncos Country is expecting Bo Nix to take a huge step forward in the 2025 season, but nobody really expected another quarterback to have a standout training camp at this point. That's exactly what's happening for free agent pickup Sam Ehlinger, a surprise pickup by the team in the first place.

Ehlinger isn't in any sort of competition for anything this offseason except for a 53-man roster spot. The Broncos kept three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster last year, but that was mostly because they felt like they could help revive Zach Wilson's career and help him make some money elsewhere, which they did.

Ehlinger is not a former 2nd overall pick. He's not even a former backup from another team. He's been a third QB for most of his NFL career, and yet he's out there slinging the rock around at Broncos training camp, impressing to the point that we might have to start the conversation about a third quarterback again.

Sam Ehlinger stacking days at Denver Broncos training camp

Ehlinger has spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts. He was a sixth-round pick in 2021 and has pretty much been exactly what a number of draft experts felt he could be at the NFL level.

He's a quality practice and preseason player with some decent upside as a 3rd quarterback on your roster. The Broncos lost Wilson to the Dolphins this offseason and decided to bring in Ehlinger, who acclimated himself to the tight quarterback group rather quickly.

And he's also out there on the practice field making some plays.

Sam Ehlinger just threw a bomb to Courtney Jackson for a TD. Was on the run to the left up against the sideline and just flipped his hips and cut it loose from the 45-yard line.



Threw a little smirk at Beau Lowery on the sideline before getting greeted by several teammates. — Parker Gabriel (@ParkerJGabriel) August 4, 2025

Jerjuan Newton making plays 👀



The UDFA WR made a diving touchdown catch for about 50+ yards from Sam Ehlinger 🔥



He'll be one to watch in the preseason❕ pic.twitter.com/cPkupvBFlk — SleeperBroncos (@SleeperBroncos) August 2, 2025

Ehlinger has slowly but surely been stacking days at Denver Broncos training camp, and is quietly going to be one of the most exciting players to watch in the preseason.

One of the all-time treat Texas Longhorns quarterbacks, Ehlinger was a really fun addition to the Denver Broncos' quarterback room because of his outstanding athleticism and value to the room in ways that aren't always seen on the practice field. Quarterbacks like Ehlinger understand the game so well, and can be a huge asset in the film room on top of giving you a good look as a scout team quarterback.

As the regular season approaches, the Broncos might have to make some tough decisions regarding Ehlinger and their roster overall, and could perhaps have him poached by another team. If the Broncos are afraid of losing him, they could choose to keep three QBs on the roster again this season.