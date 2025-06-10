It may only be a matter of time before this Broncos rookie breaks out

The Denver Broncos may quickly see one of their top rookie draft picks break out and make an unexpected impact on offense.

The Broncos have done a really nice job at drafting and developing in recent years, and this is thanks to the sharp eye of GM George Paton and the top-notch coaching staff that Sean Payton brought forth. Now entering year three of the Payton era, the Broncos are set to hit their stride in a massive way.

But they aren't going to get there without some rookie contributions. It takes the entire roster to become a contender in the NFL, and it truly might only be a matter of time before this Denver Broncos rookie draft pick makes his presence felt.

Pat Bryant is trending in the right direction already...

Taken in the third round, Pat Bryant is already on the right track. A couple things that stick out to me is the fact that Bryant has elite hands and gradually got better in each year he was in college at Illinois. Gradual improvement and being able to catch the ball at a high level might at least give the wide receiver a very high floor in the NFL.

He's also over six-feet tall, so he's got size on his side. During his four years in college, Bryant improved each year in receptions, yards, and touchdown receptions. In 2024, he finished with 54 receptions, 984 yards, and 10 touchdowns, averaging 18.2 yards per catch, which was also the best mark of his career.

Courtland Sutton and Devaughn Vele might be the team's top two targets at the position, but there is absolutely an avenue for the rookie to come in and carve out a role, and given his skillset, it may only be a matter of time before we hear his name called quite frequently.