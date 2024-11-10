Is PJ Locke III playing today for the Denver Broncos in Week 10?
Denver Broncos safety PJ Locke III has missed some time with a thumb injury. Does he return to the lineup for the team in Week 10? The secondary has definitely missed Locke being back there, as backup safety Devon Key has not been good. He's allowed four completions for 86 yards and two touchdowns for an opposing passer rating allowed of 128.1.
Fortunately, PJ Locke practiced all week and is going to play for the Denver Broncos. He no longer has an injury designation. Getting Locke back into the lineup now gives the team their entire starting secondary alongside Brandon Jones, Patrick Surtain II, Riley Moss, and Ja'Quan McMillian.
The secondary is going to need to be at their best in Week 10, as even though the Kansas City Chiefs do not have the best WR room ever, Patrick Mahomes is always able to make something happen. The Broncos being able to win this game would greatly elevate their playoff chances, and it'd honestly make it a bit shocking if they didn't make the playoffs.
Many betting markets set the Denver Broncos win total for the season at 5.5. Well, they've already got five wins, so a sixth would hit the over with seven games left. On a more broad note, the Broncos have really had some nice injury luck yet again this year.
I guess it's not luck if it becomes the normal, right? Sure, Alex Singleton is out for the year, but the team may also be close to getting guys like Josh Reynolds and Drew Sanders back from their injuries. With PJ Locke III returning to the lineup in Week 10, the Denver Broncos are that much healthier.