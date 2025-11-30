Is Patrick Surtain II playing today? Full injury update for the Broncos' CB

The Denver Broncos last saw Patrick Surtain II play on October 26th, a win over the Dallas Cowboys. He has since missed a month of action, but the Broncos have kept winning. It's honestly quite amazing that Denver has managed to win despite not having Surtain in the lineup.

Other cornerbacks like Jahdae Barron and Kris Abrams-Draine have filled in nicely in Surtain's absence, and Denver's secondary is still among the best in the NFL without Surtain, which just goes to show you how outstanding the unit is.

Anyway, Surtain's initial recovery time was a 4-6 week window, and Denver was able to not put him on IR. Well, is he back in the lineup for a huge Week 13 game against the Washington Commanders?

Patrick Surtain II makes his return to the lineup in Week 13 for the Denver Broncos

Patrick Surtain II practiced in full on Thursday and Friday and does not even have a game designation, meaning he is healthy and ready to roll in Week 13 for the Denver Broncos:

The other two players who were uncertain this week were Nate Adkins and Jonah Elliss, but both players will not be suiting up in Week 13, so perhaps the Week 14 game against the Las Vegas Raiders could be when those two key rotational players return.

Anyway, the Broncos will get the reigning Defensive Player of the Year back in the lineup. PS2 missed games against the Texans, Raiders, and Chiefs. Denver won all of those games and allowed 191, 114, and 249 passing yards in those games.

The defense as a whole allowed 15, 7, and 19 points in those three games, so Vance Joseph's unit was still playing elite football, but Surtain's presence on the field is noticeable, as opposing QBs simply do not throw his way much, if at all. This is the one 'downside' for elite CBs, as they do not see a lot of action. So, if you think about it, Surtain winning the DPOY in 2024 is incredibly impressive, as cornerbacks do not with because of all the stats they rack up.

The Broncos are getting healthy at the right time, as they likely need to come away with 12 wins, at least, to capture the AFC West title for the first time since the 2015 NFL Season, but it might take 13 or 14 wins for this team to earn the top seed in the AFC.