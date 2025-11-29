This Broncos' rookie has a perfect chance to breakout in Week 13

The Denver Broncos are honestly approaching must-win territory, but mainly because they have to keep pace atop the AFC for that first seed. The New England Patriots are 10-2 on the season and have a soft schedule to end the year, so Denver has to keep the foot on the gas.

And even though the Broncos are playing the Washington Commanders in Week 13, we should not assume this is going to be an easy game. Fortunately, though, Washington's defense has struggled this year, and that might be putting it lightly.

It is going to be crucial for the team's run game to get going, and we could see this encouraging rookie finally having a legitimate breakout game in a massive Week 13 clash on Sunday Night Football.

RJ Harvey is going up against one of the worst run defenses in the NFL in Week 13

RJ Harvey was a second-round pick by the Denver Broncos this year. He's played in all 11 games and has rushed for 244 yards and two touchdowns. He's also made a mark a bit as receiver, catcing 28 passes for 195 yards and four touchdowns.

Harvey has averaged nearly five yards per touch this year, which is solid production. However, his best game of the season on the ground actually game in Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans - he ran for 70 yards on just six carries. Since then, Harvey has not been able to hit the 60-yard mark.

In Week 11 against the Kansas City Chiefs, Harvey added 30 yards on 11 carries, so it was not an efficient outing. To keep it blunt, the running game has to get going this week. The Commanders have allowed a ton of yards on the ground this year - they've held opponents to under 100 yards just three times this year and have allowed at least 145 rushing yards six times this year.

With JK Dobbins out, RJ Harvey is going to be the go-to guy in the backfield going forward, and with Denver having a top offensive line, there is almost no excuse for him to not get going in Week 13. RJ Harvey does have the profile of an explosive running back in this league, and with how important these games are becoming for the Denver Broncos, now is the time or the explosion to breakout.

Can the rookie get going in Week 13?