Is Pat Surtain II playing for the Broncos in Week 7 vs. Saints?
The Denver Broncos' stud cornerback Patrick Surtain II got hurt on the first play of the game in Week 6. Will be play in Week 7? PS2 leaving the game after the first play truly sucked the air out of the stadium, and it proved to be a huge momentum shifter that no on saw coming.
The Broncos fell behind 20-0 against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6 and managed to only lose by seven points. Denver's three-game winning streak was broken, and "garbage time" or not, it was nice to at least see the offense get into some type of rhythm late in the game.
Anyway, outside of Surtain, the Broncos came out of this game mostly healthy and could be getting guys like Mike McGlinchey and Baron Browning back for Week 7. After their Week 7 game against the New Orleans Saints, Denver will not play again until October 27th, so they'll have 10 days off in between games, which will be huge for the team.
Is Patrick Surtain II playing for the Denver Broncos in Week 7?
And for Patrick Surtain II, it may be enough time to clear the NFL's concussion protocol, as he is not going to be suiting up for the team in Week 7. It's a huge blow, but Denver still has two above-average corners in Riley Moss and Ja'Quan McMillian who can hold it down, and veteran CB Levi Wallace is certainly capable for a game or two.
Furthermore, the New Orleans Saints will be without their top two targets in WRs Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed, so if there was any game for Surtain to miss, it was probably this one. The New Orleans Saints will also be starting rookie QB Spencer Rattler, so the Broncos may be able to tee-off against a rookie QB who threw two interceptions in his first NFL start in Week 6.
This really, by all accounts, should be a game that Denver wins, and them getting to 4-3 with a 10-day gap in between games would be massive. In Week 8, the Broncos face the Carolina Panthers at home, so that does not figure to be a super challenging game by any means.
If this game against the Saints was on a normal Sunday, it may have given Patrick Surtain II more of a chance to play, but he likely just did not have the time to clear the protocol and will not be out there for the Denver Broncos.