Is Dre Greenlaw playing today? Full injury update for the Broncos' linebacker

When the Denver Broncos signed Dre Greenlaw to a three-year deal this past offseason, they obviously knew what they were getting into, as Greenlaw has struggled to stay consistently healthy during his career. Still only 28 years old, Greenlaw has missed a ton of regular season action in the NFL and has not yet suited up for Denver in the regular season.

Greenlaw has dealt with what appeared to be a pretty persistent quad injury for a large chunk of the offseason, as he's been on IR the past month. At the end of the day, while us as fans want to see him out there, it would not be smart if Denver had rushed him back and risked a more long-term injury, like a total tear of the quad itself.

The Denver Broncos host the New York Giants in Week 7 in what could be one of the more emotional games in quite some time. Not only is Demaryius Thomas going to be honored in this game, but it's also the 10th anniversary of the Super Bowl 50 team. This would be a perfect time for Greenlaw to make his debut. Is he suiting up?

Dre Greenlaw has officially been activated from IR and will play in Week 7

The answer is yes; Dre Greenlaw has been activated from IR and is going to play for the Denver Broncos in Week 7 against the Giants, a frisky team that has won two of their past three games:

Zac Stevens has indicated that Greenlaw is going to be on a limited snap count, so don't expect him to be out there for 90% of the defensive snaps:

Talking to multiple sources, Dre Greenlaw will play a limited role in the Broncos’ defense on Sunday and has specific packages he will be in the game for.



I'd personally expect Greenlaw to be out there for around 50% of the defensive snaps, but if the Broncos take control of this game, and it becomes clear that a blowout is coming, Denver might hold Greenlaw out more to save him for some more important games down the line.

The Broncos also face the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Las Vegas Raiders, and Kansas City Chiefs before their Week 12 bye. They're also set to face good teams after the bye in the Washington Commanders, Chiefs again, LA Chargers again, and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Getting Greenlaw back and healthy for the latter part of the season is the goal here, but he's healthy enough to play and is going to be on the field in Week 7.