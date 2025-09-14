Is Dre Greenlaw playing today? Full injury update for Broncos LB in Week 2

Will Dre Greenlaw make his debut for the Denver Broncos in Week 2? The final injury report for the game has been released.

Denver signed Dre Greenlaw to a three-year deal this past offseason. It's practically a one-year deal, as Greenlaw's injury history was clearly a factor in the Broncos not wanting to be attached to the player beyond 2026.

When on the field, he's among the best linebackers in the NFL, but that's the problem. Greenlaw hurt his quad in the offseason after an otherwise first offseason with the Broncos. He didn't play in Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans, but will he see the field in Week 2 against the Indianapolis Colts?

Dre Greenlaw set to miss his second game in a row

Dre Greenlaw will not play for the Denver Broncos in Week 2, but he did manage to practice in a limited fashion for the team on Friday:

Him being able to practice could crack the door open for him being able to play in Week 3, an away game against the Los Angeles Chargers. That game is probably the first 'real' test for the Denver Broncos in 2025, as they also play the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4 and Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5, so that three-game stretch is crucial.

It really isn't surprising to see Greenlaw not suit up in Week 2 if the Broncos have the intention of him being ready for that three-game stretch and beyond.

However, if the team hopes to vault into contention in 2025, they'll need Greenlaw on the field. He could be the missing piece of this defense and brings a tone-setting culture in the middle of the defense that Denver has been missing for a while now.

While Dre Greenlaw is out for Week 2, his chances to play in Week 3 and beyond seem to be improving.