Best and worst-case scenarios for the Denver Broncos in Week 2

Let's dive into some best and worst-case scenarios for the Denver Broncos in their Week 2 game against the Colts.

Can the Broncos start 2-0 for the first time since the 2021 NFL Season? If so, this team could be set up for an insane amount of success in the middle of the season. The Colts are absolutely beatable, but Denver will have to play at their best.

Most NFL teams are quite competitive at times, so the Broncos cannot disregard the Colts, even if they're the better team. Let's talk about some best and worst-case scenarios for Denver in Week 2.

Best and worst-case scenarios for the Denver Broncos huge Week 2 game

Best-case scenario: Denver establishes the run early, open up the passing game, and score 28 points or more in a double-digit win

The Broncos' run game did take off a bit in the second half, and most fans did notice how little the team ran the ball in the first half. I suppose Sean Payton wanted Bo Nix to come out slinging, but that only works so much.

Simply put, the Broncos being able to successfully establish the run is what could open this game up a major way, as the Colts would then likely get burnt by some play-action, and with Indy set to likely be down two starting CBs, the passing attack could come alive.

Denver would then be able to extend offensive drives, which only makes life easier for the defense, so the Broncos could then honestly cruise to a double-digit victory and earn a 2-0 start.

Worst-case scenario: Offense still struggles, Broncos can't overcome a close game away from home, lose by one score

The worst-case scenario would honestly be a lot like Week 1, but the issue here is that Indianapolis is better than Tennessee, and Denver is away from home, so those slim margins get even slimmer, and it would likely end in the team losing a close game.

The offense might sputter for most of the game, and the 'bend not break' identity of the defense might cripple for a bit. I could see a 20-17 or 23-20 Broncos' defeat if they end up losing this game, nad much of this is going to hinge on whether or not the team's offense figures something out in Week 2.