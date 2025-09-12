Latest Broncos' injury report is slowly improving ahead of Week 2

The Denver Broncos are playing the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2, and their Thursday injury report is slowly getting better.

Denver has dealt with some key players popping up on the injury report thus far, and we haven't even hit Week 2. Injuries are an unfortunate part of the game, and they're not going to go away. The Broncos have been among the healthiest teams in the NFL over the past couple of seasons, so they do have that going for them.

And there seems to be a bit of optimism with a few players, as they saw their injury designations improve ahead of the Broncos' Week 2 game against the Colts. Could this be a must win game for the team, already?

Dre Greenlaw is still a DNP, but others are improving ahead of Week 2

It seems like Dre Greenlaw is again going to miss another game, but Nate Adkins, Evan Engram, and John Franklin-Myers all saw their designations improve from Wednesday to Thursday:

Whew.

It's all but guaranteed that Engram and Franklin-Myers will be good to go, and there seems to be a glimmer of hope that Nate Adkins might be able to suit up. Adkins does have a key role on the offense as a blocker, and might be a bit of an underrated player.

Denver is going to need as many of their key players as possible, as the Indianapolis Colts are no slouches - if nothing else, GM Chris Ballard knows how to build a roster, but it's been the QB situation that has evaded them for years now.

The Broncos seek to start 2-0 for the first time since the 2021 NFL Season. If Dre Greenlaw and Nate Adkins do not play in Week 2, there seems to be a solid chance that one or both suits up for Week 3 against the Los Angeles Chargers.