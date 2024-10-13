How to listen to Broncos vs. Chargers NFL Week 6 game on the radio
The Denver Broncos play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6. For those who cannot watch, we've got you covered with radio information. The Broncos swept the Chargers in the 2023 NFL Season. LA endured a pretty rough year last year, which basically forced them to make some major changes.
Most notably, Jim Harbaugh is now their head coach, and he's got his team at 2-2 coming off of their bye week. It'll be a big test for the Chargers, but it's also going to be a huge test for the Broncos, who are riding a three-game win streak. For those who cannot watch the Denver Broncos on TV in Week 6 for work or other reasons, we have you covered!
Here's how you can listen to the Denver Broncos on the radio in Week 6 of the 2024 NFL Season:
The game is going to be broadcasted on CBS, so there's that if you are planning to watch on TV.
You can listen nationally on Sports USA, with Ted Robinson on the play-by-play and Mark Carrier serving as the analyst.
Locally, you can listen on KOA – 850 AM/94.1 FM with the unmatched and legendary Dave Logan on the call with Rick Lewis as the analyst and Susie Wargin on the sidelines.
Lastly, you can listen on SiriusXM: Listen on channel 230 or on the SXM app (siriusxm.us/BroncosSXM).
So there you have it. For those who cannot view the game in Week 6 on TV, you most definitely have some options on the radio. With a win, Denver improves to 4-2 on the season and face the New Orleans Saints in Week 7, which is their Thursday Night Football game.
In Week 8, they head back home and face the Carolina Panthers. There is a realistic shot for this team to be 6-2 after eight games. It would be nothing short of an outstanding coaching job, and five wins after eight games feels pretty likely.
It's never smart to count your wins before you get them, but I think we're all guilty of looking ahead at the schedule a bit. Denver currently sits in a playoff spot in the AFC and would obviously continue to improve their playoff chances with a win. They'd also go to 2-0 in the division with a win over the LA Chargers in Week 6. A ton is already at stake here for Denver on Sunday.