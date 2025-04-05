History tells us Denver Broncos could get a steal with 20th overall pick

We are less than a month away from one of the biggest events of the year around the NFL. Specifically, the 2025 Draft, which is set to be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, from Thursday, April 24, to Saturday, April 26. An event where many college players' lives are changed forever, and fans eagerly await. This year's draft will feature 257 selections, starting (as of today) with the Tennessee Titans, who will choose first due to their record in 2024, and ending with the Broncos' AFC West rival, the Kansas City Chiefs, who have the final selection (the Mr. Irrelevant).

Following their 2024-25 season results, the Denver Broncos hold the 20th overall pick in the first round of the Draft. They will enter on April 24th with a lot of flexibility because they have been addressing their top positions of need in free agency. A trade down to get extra capital could make sense, especially with the loaded talent the 2025 class features.

There are still a few weeks left before the Draft, so anything can happen with Denver's selection. Meanwhile, let's take a look at the history of the pick and which players have been selected at this spot.

History of the 20th overall pick in the NFL Draft:

The Denver Broncos and Sean Payton are familiar with picking at this spot. Denver has had the 20th overall pick four times in draft history, the most recent being in 2019 (Noah Fant - via PIT in a trade down) and the other three in 2017 (Garret Bolles), 2003 (George Foster), and 1989 (Steve Atwater), respectively. Regarding Sean Payton, during his time with the New Orleans Saints, he has had this selection once, specifically in 2014, when they selected Brandin Cooks.

The last five drafts have had intriguing names selected at 20th overall, highlighting the Seahawks' star receiver from Ohio State, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, in 2023. Speaking of Ohio State, Jaxon's college teammates running back TreVeyon Henderson and wide receiver Emeka Egbuka could very well be in line to be the Broncos' 2025 selection with their first-round pick.

The other four players selected with the 20th pick in the previous drafts are the following. Troy Fautanu (PIT, 2024), QB Kenny Pickett (PIT, 2022), WR Kadarius Toney (NYG, 2021), and DE K'Lavon Chaisson (JAX, 2020). None of these players have had notable performances throughout their careers, but there have been other big-name players selected with this pick.

Among the players selected at this position, the most notable ones are the following: OL Frank Ragnow (2018), OL Kyle Long (2013), former Broncos' S Kareem Jackson (2010) and CB Aqib Talib (2008), DL Tamba Hali (2006), and DE Luther Elliss (1995).

You can click here for every 20th pick in NFL Draft history. Who will be next?

Ohio State Emeka Egbuka and TreVeyon Henderson, UNC Omarion Hampton, and Alabama Jihaad Campbell could be some options for Denver.