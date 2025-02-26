The Denver Broncos should consider trading down in Round 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft for three logical reasons. Denver is close, folks. They are close to putting this thing together. Breaking out in 2024 and going 10-7 really has this team pointing in the right direction overall.

Some of the recent draft picks broke out and become major contributors, and the first draft pick of the George Paton era, Patrick Surtain II, won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award in 2024. The 2025 NFL Draft could be another huge turning point for Denver.

If they make the right moves this offseason, we could be looking at the team turning into a legitimate contender, but making the right moves is sometimes hard. Let's cover why trading down in Round 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft could be the correct move.

Here's why the Denver Broncos should trade down in Round 1 of NFL Draft

George Paton loves his draft picks

It is not a secret that George Paton loves drafting and developing. He has been a huge proponent of building through the draft, and we have seen him hit some doubles, triples, and home-runs with draft picks like Patrick Surtain II, Quinn Meinerz, Marvin Mims Jr, and Nik Bonitto.

He simply isn't going to change his philosophy and is one of the sharper talent evaluators in the NFL right now. Heck, this is probably Paton's favorite time of the year...

More darts gives you more of a chance at a bullseye

I do believe this has actually come straight from the mouth of George Paton as well. The more draft picks you have, the more chance you have of finding the next Hall of Famer. Now yes, stockpiling a ton of late-round picks isn't going to be the best strategy, but if the Denver Broncos were able to trade down from pick 20, remain in the first round, and grab another second-rounder, they end up with one more pick, and that pick could end up being the next best player at their position.

Just think - you'd have more of a chance at throwing a bullseye with 10 darts compared to only seven or eight.

Weaker class overall could mean better value with later picks

In what I have been able to gather, the 2025 NFL Draft, overall, does not seem to be an overly-talented class. Now yes, the running back and tight end positions are stacked, but there does not seem to be a ton of talent at quarterback, wide receiver, off-ball linebacker, and offensive tackle.

There could be some better value picks in the late-first and early-second round. The sweet spot in the 2025 NFL Draft could be in that 25-75 range. Denver currently has picks 20, 52, and 85. Dropping down from pick 20 and picking up a late-first and mid-second rounder would then give them four picks inside the top-100.

This could be a best-case scenario for the Denver Broncos when it's all said and done.

What do you think; are those three valid reasons to trade down in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft?