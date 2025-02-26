One area where the Broncos could address via trade is at running back. Could they target one of these three players in the offseason? With how deep the 2025 NFL Draft is at running back, NFL teams may want to redo their room with one of the 15 draftable RB prospects.

And there might not be a team more in need of a RB1 than the Denver Broncos. Now when you think about it, Sean Payton has typically used a committee approach in the backfield, but there has always been a RB on offense who is capable of carrying the load for Payton and what he likes to do.

Both Audric Estime and Jaleel McLaughlin were fine in 2024. Neither was particularly good, but they each provided a spark from time to time. It would not shock me if both were still in the RB room in 2025, but perhaps functioning more as second and third options.

Depending on how Denver views their own RB room, they could swing a trade for someone when the offseason truly begins in mid-March. Let's highlight three RBs who Denver could swing a trade for this offseason.

3 logical trade targets at running back for the Denver Broncos in 2025

Kenneth Walker, Seattle Seahawks

Kenneth Walker will be entering the fourth year of his rookie deal in 2025 and was a second-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks a few years ago. He has battled injuries across his career, playing in 15, 15, and 11 games respectively across his first three seasons.

In 2024, his yards per carry was actually under 4.0. He rushed for 573 yards in 11 games, which came out to 52.1 yards per game. Heck, that would have been, by far, the most productive back on the Broncos roster. Walker did break the 1,000-yard mark during his rookie year and was a bit of a revalation. With Denver's top-3 offensive line and their training staff being able to minimize injury, Kenneth Walker could end up having a monster year with the Broncos in 2025.

He's also got 102 career receptions in 41 games, so he can catch passes as well.

Breece Hall, New York Jets

With 3,625 yards on offense through three seasons in the NFL and dual-threat ability, Breece Hall could be a super nice addition for the Denver Broncos. He could most definitely be the primary back for the team with sprinkles of Estime and McLaughlin as needed. Hall has never rushed for 1,000 yards in a season, but consider the inept Jets offenses he has played in.

He has rushed for 4.6 yards per carry across 40 regular season games and has back-to-back years with at least 1,300 yards on offense. With the New York Jets bringing in a new regime, and GM Darren Mougey being a former Broncos executive, Denver's GM George Paton has a direct line to make a sneaky-good deal.

Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta Falcons

May I interest you in a Tyler Allgeier? Not the most popular name, Allgeier is more-or-less the backup RB to the Atlanta Falcons sensation, Bijan Robinson. In 2024, Robinson rushed for 1,456 yards on 4.8 yards per carry. Tyler Allgeier still made the most of his carries, as he rushed for 644 yards on a solid 4.7 yards per tote.

He has missed just one game in his three-year NFL career, and he also did rush for 1,035 yards in his rookie season back in 2022. Averaging 4.4 yards per carry across 50 regular season games, Tyler Allgeier could end up being someone who could takeover RB1 duties in Denver. He is also still just 24 years old, turning 25 in April.