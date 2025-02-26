Aaron Rodgers signing with the Raiders could be bad news for the Broncos

The veteran QB is not the passer he once was, but Aaron Rodgers clearly has something left in the tank and could make life harder for the Broncos. Now that we know the New York Jets plan on moving on from Rodgers this coming offseason, the veteran QB still may want to sign with a new team for another year or two.

The four-time NFL MVP and future first-ballot Hall of Famer did not have the year he or the Jets hoped, but there were still signs of life from Rodgers, especially in the back-half of the 2024 NFL Season. From Weeks 8-18 to conclude the 2024 NFL Season, Aaron Rodgers threw for 18 touchdown passes against just four interceptions for a 97 passer rating.

Aaron Rodgers on the Raiders would be bad news for the Broncos

This was a 10-game stretch where Rodgers was on a 31 TD, 7 INT pace across a full 17-game season. Overall, there were signs of life from the QB, and the one thing that could make Rodgers signing with the Las Vegas Raiders tough is Pete Carroll. The Raiders made a shockingly good decision to hire Carroll, and during his last head coaching stint with the Seattle Seahawks, Carroll clearly knew the type of offense to run to get the most out of Russell Wilson.

Doesn't that make you think that Carroll would know how to get the most out of Aaron Rodgers? There is a scenario where the Raiders prioritize running the ball and don't ask Rodgers to do a lot. But with how historically efficient he's been across his career, this could yield some hyper-efficient passing from Rodgers himself.

This would be bad news for the Denver Broncos, as we just saw the team sweep the Raiders for the first time since the 2014 NFL Season. It finally seems like Denver has made legitimate progress in the AFC West and against the Raiders, and while the team would not be a Super Bowl contender with Rodgers under center in 2024, he'd make the team a frisky and sneaky-good club.

This would be bad news. Frankly, Denver should hope that Aaron Rodgers signs with a totally different team or retires. While he is not his old self of just three years ago, someone as legendary as Rodgers doesn't forget how to play QB in the NFL.

Let's hope the Las Vegas Raiders go in a different direction.