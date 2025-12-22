Here's how the Denver Broncos can still clinch the AFC's top playoff seed

The Denver Broncos got blown out at home by the Jacksonville Jaguars in a shocking result. Denver just did not get much of anything going on either side of the ball, and perhaps many of us simply underrated how good Jacksonville is.

The Broncos did hang around for much of the game, but a red-hot Jags' offense was too much for Denver's defense, a unit that was missing starting safety Brandon Jones, and that was felt big-time. Anyway, Denver now falls to 12-3 on the season. With the Patriots, Bills, and Chargers all winning, the worst-case scenario legitimately happened for the Broncos in Week 16.

However, Denver is still atop the AFC, as they hold a tiebreaker over the Patriots, who are also 12-3. Luckily, the scenario for Denver to clinch the top seed in the AFC (which obviously also means the AFC West) is quite simple, and it's very doable.

The Denver Broncos control their own destiny for the top seed in the AFC

All the Denver Broncos have to do is to win the following two games, and they will clinch the top seed in the AFC for the 2025 playoffs:



Week 17 @ Kansas City Chiefs

Week 18 vs. Los Angeles Chargers

This is true in every scenario - it simply does not matter what any other top AFC team does in this stretch, as long as the Broncos take care of business themselves. Fortunately, the Broncos get to face the Kansas City Chiefs' third-string quarterback, Chris Oladokun. Backup QB Gardner Minshew also tore his ACL the week after Patrick Mahomes tore it in the same knee.

With the Chiefs clearly having nothing to play for and surely wanting this season to end, the Broncos may have a 13-3 record in their back pocket. A little bonus here is that if the Los Angeles Chargers lose in Week 17 to the Houston Texans, all Denver would need is one more win to clinch the AFC West.

That fifth loss for the Chargers is the one they are trying to avoid. Overall, if you can believe it, the Broncos could afford a loss, and I guess this was the one they got. Denver now needs to put this game behind them and beat the Chiefs and Chargers.

This gets them the top seed in the AFC playoffs for the first time since the Super Bowl season back in 2015.