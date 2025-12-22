Broncos may have quietly been dealt a massive injury blow in Week 16

The Denver Broncos are now 12-3 on the season after a brutal loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Denver sees their grip in the AFC loosen a bit. The Los Angeles Chargers beat the Dallas Cowboys in Week 16, so the Bolts made up some ground in the AFC West.

The Broncos still control their own destiny and are still in first-place in the AFC, but this was a concerning game to say the least, and now Denver is on a short week and is in Kansas City on Christmas to play the Chiefs, a team set to start a third-string quarterback.

Well, as time was ticking down in this one, the Broncos not only saw Pat Bryant suffer a major injury, but another key player left the game and .was quickly ruled out with a hamstring injury, which is just not ideal.

Dre Greenlaw left the game early with a hamstring injury

This injury may have gotten lost in the chaos of the final few minutes of the game, but Dre Greenlaw left with a hamstring injury and was quickly ruled out, which is flat-out bad:

Dre Greenlaw out for #Broncos with hamstring injury. Tough blow possibly on short week. Play at KC on Thursday. — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) December 22, 2025

Greenlaw did not suit up for the Denver Broncos until the Giants' game at home, so he's been hurt this year already. The veteran linebacker signed with the Broncos this past offseason after spending the first part of his career with the San Francisco 49ers.

The linebacker is one of the best in the NFL when healthy, but it seems like he has gotten hurt again, and the Broncos are taking the field in just four days, so depending on how bad this injury is, Greenlaw could miss some time.

This is just brutal news, as Denver is already down safety Brandon Jones, have not seen Drew Sanders suit up this year, and is also down Justin Strnad, as he got hurt against the Green Bay Packers in Week 15.

For the second year in a row, the Broncos' linebacker room has take a bit of a hit, as Alex Singleton missed most of the 2024 NFL Season due to a torn ACL. Going forward into the offseason, Denver needs to invest more stable resources into this position.

And for now, they have to hope that the injury to Dre Greenlaw is nothing more than minor, as Denver could have a high-stakes Week 18 game against the Los Angeles Chargers that could be for the division title and perhaps the no. 1 seed.