Here's how the Broncos can become the team to beat in the AFC West

The Denver Broncos will have to do a few things to officially become the team to beat in the AFC West in 2025 and beyond. The Broncos have made up a ton of ground in the AFC West over the last couple of seasons. From 2022 through 2024, they have won five, eight, and 10 games.

The Kansas City Chiefs have to be a bit nervous, as their long reign atop the division could be coming to an end very soon. But the Broncos still have to hold their own and make sure they improve where they still need to with the remaining time they have in the 2025 NFL Offseason.

There are three clear-cut ways the Broncos can become the team to beat in the AFC West...

The Broncos are getting closer to being the team to beat in the AFC West

Add multiple key offensive weapons in the 2025 NFL Draft

This first one is obvious. The Denver Broncos have to bring on multiple offensive weapons in the 2025 NFL Draft. Additions at running back and wide receiver should come in some capacity, and a developmental tight end prospect is also on the table.

Denver has the defensive side of the ball figured out, and they even added two notable starters to the unit in Dre Greenlaw and Talanoa Hufanga. Even before those additions, Denver already had a top-5 defense in the NFL.

The playmakers on offense have to get a bit better, and this is the one step that could have the biggest impact for Denver in the AFC West.

Continue to build at positions of strength as much as possible (OL and DL)

The Denver Broncos are good at quite a few things, but they are truly great in the trenches. Well, teams that sustain success in the NFL are able to be great and even elite at key positions. Just because the OL and DL are both top-5 in the league, does not mean the Broncos work is done there.

They should keep adding to these units in the NFL Draft and even with the remaining waves of free agency following the NFL Draft. Denver being able to wear down their opponents at the line of scrimmage is how they and any other NFL team becomes the best of the best, period.

Figure out how to win close games!

The Denver Broncos lost seven games in the regular season during 2024, and six of them were by one score.

They were 1-6 in those games. Just imagine for a second if the Denver Broncos figured out how to win just two more of those games...

We could be talking about a team that is sniffing a 12 or even 13-win season. When you think about the potential leap that Bo Nix and the offense could make, the defensive improvements, and perhaps the natural progression of a team building the right way, the Broncos could be a top-5 team in the entire NFL in 2025.

But them figuring out how to win these close games is going to be key. They aren't going to blowout every one of their opponents and are going to be in a plethora of close games in 2025.