The Denver Broncos have to do right by Bo Nix and load up in the 2025 NFL Draft. Did they do that in this recent mock? The Broncos failing to surround Bo Nix with at least two more offensive weapons from the NFL Draft would be straight-up roster malpractice.

Well, it's a good thing that the team is well-run, as we can surely expect some offensive reinforcements coming. I would personally be shocked if we didn't see at least three offensive prospects in the Broncos NFL Draft class in a few weeks.

This is the last notable chance for Denver to add players before the 2025 NFL Season begins. With a budding star QB, the Broncos must not blow this. Let's dive into the latest Broncos mock draft.

Broncos do right by Bo Nix and load up in this 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

20. Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

The Denver Broncos seem to be doing some homework on the WR class for the 2025 NFL Draft, so I would not be shocked if the team was kind of bluffing all along and had their eyes on a top prospect. Matthew Golden is a polished player and could line up in that "Z" role at the position.

Bo Nix would then have a workable and consistent WR room along with Courtland Sutton, who is likely to get a contract extension, Devaughn Vele, and Marvin Mims Jr. Wide receiver in the first round is on the table as far as I am concerned.

51. TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

Perhaps one of the most mocked players to the Denver Broncos, TreVeyon Henderson would be a perfect fit for the offense and has home-run ability. He can also pass protect and does have the ability to catch passes out of the backfield. He does profile similarly to Aaron Jones at the NFL level, so Denver being able to get Henderson in the second round is a great pick.

85. Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami (FL)

A popular tight end prospect, Elijah Arroyo does not offer much in the way of blocking, but it really does not seem like many TE prospects coming into the NFL are great blockers. Adding another plus-receiver to the TE room, Denver all of a sudden has an above-average, young group of offensive playmakers for Bo Nix, their budding star QB.

122. Demetrius Knight Jr, LB, South Carolina

Now addressing defense, the ILB spot could see another new player added to it in the 2025 NFL Draft. With Alex Singleton having just one more year left on his deal, we could see them drafting a rookie to hopefully take his place, but Drew Sanders is also in the room as well. Denver could spend a mid-round pick on a LB prospect, perhaps grabbing Demetrius Knight Jr from South Carolina.

191. Simeon Barrow, DT, Miami (FL)

Another defensive pick, the Broncos grab their second prospect from Miami (FL) and take Simeon Barrows. The team could lose all of Zach Allen, Malcolm Roach, and John Franklin-Myers in free agency next offseason if they do nothing with their contracts.

197. Aeneas Peebles, DT, Virginia Tech

Two-straight picks along the defensive line is something I could see Denver doing, especially in the later rounds, as they now grab Aeneas Peebles from Virginia Tech and hopefully stock up on the DL before it has a chance to become a roster issue next offseason.

208. Jordan James, RB, Oregon

A former teammate of Bo Nix's at Oregon, Jordan James is now the second RB the Broncos add in this NFL mock draft. Adding James could put one of Jaleel McLaughlin, Tyler Badie, or Blake Watson on the roster bubble, as I believe Audric Estime is safe as of now.