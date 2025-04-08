It's still months away from the 2025 NFL Season, but we do have a solid grasp on the opposing QBs the Denver Broncos will likely face. The NFL season won't kickoff until September, but many of the teams are at least cemented in their projected starting QBs.

The Denver Broncos may have an elite QB of their own on their hands in Bo Nix, who threw the fifth-most touchdown passes in the NFL last year.

Denver went 10-7 and will look to build on that win total in 2025, perhaps ascending to contender status. Let's take an early look at their projected starting QB matchups for the 2025 NFL Season.

Broncos 2025 Schedule: Early look at projected quarterback matchups

Home Games: Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, Geno Smith, Trevor Lawrence, Cam Ward, Dak Prescott, Russell Wilson, Joe Burrow, Jordan Love

Besides the divisional games, Denver could also expect to see Trevor Lawrence, Cam Ward, Dak Prescott, Russell Wilson, Joe Burrow, and Jordan Love. There are most definitely some talented players in this group, but the most unknown players in this list would likely be Ward and Wilson. Cam Ward is likely headed to the Tennessee Titans with the first overall pick, but that simply isn't a guarantee.

And while Russell Wilson did sign with the New York Giants, there is no guarantee that he'll be on the field. The Broncos were set to host Russell Wilson and the Pittsburgh Steelers at the beginning of the 2024 NFL Season, but Wilson was nursing a calf injury and was not in the lineup.

Overall, there are definitely some skilled QBs on this list, but I would expect Denver to win at least six of these nine home games in the 2025 NFL Season. The most difficult games on this slate could be matchups against the Los Angeles Chargers, Cincinnati Bengals, and Green Bay Packers.

Away Games: CJ Stroud, Anthony Richardson/Daniel Jones, Patrick Mahomes, Geno Smith, Justin Herbert, Justin Fields, Jalen Hurts, Jayden Daniels

Denver plays eight away games in the 2025 NFL Season, and besides the divisional away games, Denver is expected to see CJ Stroud, likely one of Daniel Jones or Anthony Richardson, Justin Fields, Jalen Hurts, and Jayden Daniels. The Indianapolis Colts do appear to have an open QB competition, and that seems to be the big unknown with the away slate.

Denver is unfortunately away against the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders - two games that may end up being the toughest on their schedule. Denver probably needs to win four of these eight games in order to get back into the playoffs. If they won four away games and six of their nine home games, they would finish with another 10-7 record.

Overall, the Denver Broncos do have a tough schedule in 2025 - let's not beat around the bush about that. This slate won't be easy, but given how good this team was in 2024, there is reason to believe that they'll be better than a majority of teams they face next year.