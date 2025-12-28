Here's how Denver Broncos can earn AFC's top seed after winning division

The Denver Broncos saw two huge things go their way to kickoff Week 17, as they defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Houston Texans defeated the Los Angeles Chargers. Both of these things officially clinched the AFC West title for Denver.

In a year where the Broncos were in first place in the division for much of the season, they got the job done with one game to spare. Things get a bit weird, now as, the Chargers are coming to Denver for Week 18 but might consider resting some of their starters since they don't have the division to play for.

The Broncos still have to earn the top seed in the AFC, but that can actually happen in Week 17 if a few things go their way. The simplest way for Denver to earn the top AFC seed is to beat LA in Week 18. That clinches the seed for them no matter what else happens. However, there is a Week 17 scenario where the top seed can be clinched.

The Broncos need a few things to go their way in Week 17 for the AFC's top playoff seed

Here is the entire scenario that has to happen for Denver to clinch the top seed in the AFC in Week 17:



DEN win + LAC loss or tie + NE loss + BUF loss or tie + JAX loss or tie

The Patriots, Bills, and Jaguars play the Jets, Eagles, and Colts in Week 17, so it's probably not likely these final three teams either all lose or tie, but the Eagles could certainly beat Buffalo. Overall, Denver is going to be happy with where they currently stand right now no matter what, as the division was a huge goal for the team to accomplish this year, and it got done.

Sean Payton does tend to talk a lot, and he probably does turn people off that way, but he knows how to coach and said for his entire tenure here that the first goal was to win the AFC West, and it only took him into year two with his hand-picked quarterback to get that done.

Even without the top seed in the AFC, Denver is guaranteed at least one home playoff game this year, which would also be the first time that has happened since 2015. Denver would get the first-round bye if they clinched the top AFC seed.