Broncos’ Week 17 performance revealed their most concerning weakness

The Denver Broncos are now 13-3 on the season and having one of the best seasons in franchise history. This team has now surpassed the 2015 team in regular season wins, and they are just one more win away from both the AFC West title and top overall playoff seed. With Denver all of a sudden battling injuries, getting that bye would be huge.

Now heading into Week 18, the Broncos will shift their attention to the Los Angeles Chargers. LA plays the Houston Texans in Week 17, and that could be a brutal game for the Chargers' offense, as the Texans have an elite defense, but the Chargers might just have the worst offensive line in the NFL right now.

It's clear that LA's offensive line is their most glaring weakness, but what would that be for the Broncos? This Week 17 win showed us, and it's not the first time, what this team's primary weakness truly is.

The Broncos lack of a go-to weapon in the passing game could be their downfall in the playoffs

It feels like after every single game we are talking about the Broncos' offensive weapons not being good enough, but here we are. Denver's wide receivers were largely not getting the job done - go-to target Courtland Sutton had multiple drops, including dropping a touchdown pass on a perfectly throw ball from Bo Nix.

It's a frustrating issue that has plagued Denver all year, and it's clear that their offensive additions in the offseason just aren't getting the job done right now, and the main concern now is that this issue follows them into the playoffs.

Denver can't go out and find a WR1 right now or an elite running back or tight end - who they have is who they have, and we've seen this team drop passes from Nix way too many times. Some of these drops have come in the endzone and have also stalled out drives.

Simply put, the team and fanbase should honestly just hope that this issue somehow goes away over the final regular season game and into the playoffs, as if it does not, Denver could see an entire game shift to the opponent's favor. All it takes is one drop, unfortunately.

It's a huge weakness for the team right now and also a huge reason why the Kansas City Chiefs were able to keep the game so close in Week 17.