Bombshell report about Raiders' top player will make Broncos' fans laugh

The 2025 season just keeps getting better for the Denver Broncos. The Broncos swept the Kansas City Chiefs for the first time since 2014 with their Week 17 victory in Arrowhead. Denver also beat the Chiefs in Arrowhead for the first time since 2015.

And now, with one more win, or one more Los Angeles Chargers' loss, the Broncos will win the AFC West. Winning one more game also guarantees the Broncos the top overall seed in the AFC playoffs as well, which is amazing.

No matter how you slice it, this has been a special year for the Broncos. The team is reaching new heights, and two other teams in the AFC West are going in the wrong direction. Breaking today, this latest bombshell report paints an ugly picture for the Las Vegas Raiders and their best player.

Maxx Crosby left the Raiders' building when they told him they wanted to shut him down

Maxx Crosby seems to have hit a boiling point with the Raiders:

Scoopage: Raiders told Maxx Crosby they want to shut him down last two games. Crosby, who has played with injuries for much of the year, vehemently disagreed and has left the building @nflonfox has learned. This could lead to questions on his future in Vegas — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) December 26, 2025

Jay Glazer is reporting that the Raiders wanted to shut Crosby down for the final two games, but it's clear the veteran defensive end does not want that and even left the building in frustration. Crosby has been one of the best players in the AFC West for years now and has been in the division since 2019.

Maxx Crosby is a five-time Pro Bowler and has 104 starts in 110 career games. He has 69.5 sacks, 133 tackles for loss, and 20 QB hits in his career. He also has 29 passes defended and 11 forced fumbles. Frankly, he's on pace to have a Hall of Fame type of career if he can keep this up, and the Raiders are clearly wasting that talent.

At some point in time, Crosby was probably going to say "I've had enough," and this could be that time. His contract is also extremely tradeable, so that would be no financial issue at all for the Raiders to do. You'd now have to think that there is a legitimate chance the Las Vegas Raiders end up with no choice but to trade their best player.

And this is how bad teams stay bad - the Raiders have dug their own hole in this regard and might have to sit it in now. Maxx Crosby is a top-10 player in the NFL but might not be with the team going forward. It's yet another chapter in this dysfunctional Raiders' book.