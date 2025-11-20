Handing out Denver Broncos player awards at the bye in 2025

The 2025-26 NFL season has already passed its halfway mark. For the Denver Broncos, their bye week came late, in Week 12. As they hold the number one seed in the AFC Conference and the first place in their division, with two games over the second-place Los Angeles Chargers, it is a good opportunity to recognize individual performances throughout the season and give player awards.

Denver is 9-2 with eight consecutive wins, the last one being against the defending AFC Champions, the Kansas City Chiefs. Since there is no game this week, as the Broncos are on their bye, let's give the team awards as if the season ended today.

Handing out 2025 Denver Broncos awards at their 2025 Bye Week:

Protector of the Year: OT Garett Bolles

Let's start with the award making its debut in the 2025-26 season NFL Honors ceremony: the Protector of the Year. Offensive linemen are very underrated and not as recognized as other positions, despite all the key work they do protecting their quarterback. For me, the Broncos' best offensive lineman this season has been veteran Garett Bolles.

Bolles has been key for the Broncos this season. Despite facing top-tier edge rushers, he has allowed only one sack and has been one of the best tackles in the league. His veteran presence helps this young offense.

Honorable Mention: Guard Quinn Meinerz

Defensive Rookie of the Year: CB Jahdae Barron

Despite being a defensive class, the rookies, excluding the Broncos' first-round selection Jahdae Barron, have seen limited action throughout the season, which leaves this award as an easy selection. The 20th overall pick from the 2025 Draft from Texas has had ups and downs so far in year one, but has had key plays.

In Week 8 against the Dallas Cowboys, he completely locked down Jake Ferguson, one of the best tight ends in the league. Holding him to zero receptions. Jahdae Barron had one interception in that same game. Additionally, he allowed only 14 yards while covering Travis Kelce in Week 11.

Honorable Mention: Edge Que Robinson

Offensive Rookie of the Year: RB RJ Harvey

Denver drafted three offensive players; only two have seen action throughout the season, as tight end Caleb Lohner is on the practice squad. Running back RJ Harvey has been the most productive stat-wise out of the two, but receiver Pat Bryant has emerged as a solid weapon for Bo Nix in the recent games, also as a blocker.

RJ Harvey, their second-round pick, has not had many carries as a rusher, but has been a great complement for JK Dobbins, especially as a receiving back. The former UCF Knight has 6 total touchdowns, and now will be the starting running back with JK Dobbins out for the remainder of the season.

Honorable Mention: WR Pat Bryant

Special Teams Player of the Year: K Wil Lutz

Mr. Clutch himself, Wil Lutz, has been the best special teams player for Denver so far this season. He has game-winning field goals against the New York Giants, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs. Additionally, he had field goals to take the lead against the New York Jets and Las Vegas Raiders.

Wil Lutz has had a perfect extra point percentage. He is 24 for 24. Now, regarding field goals, he is 17 for 20 (85%). He missed a 42-yarder against the Colts in Week 2, had one blocked in Week 9 against the Texans, and missed a 55+ one against the Raiders in Week 10, but overall has been almost automatic for the Broncos.

Honorable Mention: S Devon Key

Defensive Player of the Year: Edge Nik Bonitto

Nik Bonitto has been one of the best players for Denver so far in the 2025-26 season. He currently has the third-most sacks in the NFL (9.5) behind Brian Burns (13) from the Giants and Myles Garrett (15) from the Browns, and should easily be among the candidates for the league's DPOY award.

Nik Bonitto easily gets to the quarterback; he is a menace to opposing offensive tackles and constantly generates pressure. His start of the season was better compared to recent games, but still, he is one of the best pass rushers in today's NFL.

Honorable Mention: S Talanoa Hufanga

Offensive Player of the Year: RB JK Dobbins

Yes, he got injured and is out for the remainder of the season, but running back JK Dobbins (when healthy) was the most consistent offensive weapon for the Denver Broncos. He became the first true workhorse running back in years, and got the first few 100+ rushing yard games since Latavious Murray.

JK Dobbins is currently top ten in rushing yards in the NFL, despite missing Week 11, and was on pace to reach 1000+ rushing yards. Unfortunately, his foot injury suffered in Week 10 against the Raiders will not allow it. Through ten games, the former Chargers and Ravens running back was averaging 5.0 yards per carry, one of the most efficient backs in the league.

Honorable Mention: WR Courtland Sutton

MVP: QB Bo Nix

Say whatever you want to say about Bo Nix, but he is easily the Broncos' MVP so far. Yes, he has had ups and downs throughout the season, but he has been clutch when it matters the most. He has five comeback wins so far (one away from tying John Elway's franchise record) and nine wins despite not having a top-tier weapons core.

Nix is 10th in passing yards, 4th in passing touchdowns, and is the least sacked quarterback through 11 weeks. All this in a "Sophomore Slump" season. Bo finds ways to win and is tough to bring down. No more explanation needed. Bo Nix is the 2025-26 Broncos' MVP at their bye week.

Honorable Mention: Edge Nik Bonitto