Grading the Denver Broncos re-signing backup QB Jarrett Stidham

News broke recently that the Denver Broncos would be re-signing their backup QB, Jarrett Stidham. Let's grade this move. At times we talked about how the Denver Broncos would approach their quarterback situation this offseason. They had Stidham serve as the backup to Bo Nix for all of the 2024 NFL Season.

But they also had Zach Wilson in the picture, and indications were that the Broncos want to bring Wilson back as well. Well, they got one of these contracts done and re-signed Jarrett Stidham on a two-year deal worth $12 million.

This comes after his first two years with the Denver Broncos in 2023 and 2024 in which he played on a two-year, $10 million deal. It's a bit of a raise for Stidham, who now sets to enter his third year with Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos. While this move isn't going to make major headlines, it's a solid one for the Denver Broncos.

Let's grade the move.

Grading the Denver Broncos re-signing Jarrett Stidham

With how many backup quarterbacks we have seen get notable snaps in recent years, the backup quarterback position is on that absolutely needs attention. Stidham isn't this elite backup or anything, but he's an above-average one and will now embark on his third year with the team.

There are teals who legitimately rotate to a new backup QB nearly every single season, so it's nice that the Denver Broncos have found some stability with Jarrett Stidham as the QB2. There also seemed to be a strong connection with Stidham, Bo Nix, Zach Wilson, and their female companions.

The chemistry is also something that had to be at play here. Both Stidham and Nix played at Auburn as well, and I bet that he had no desire to play for another team if the Denver Broncos were going to offer him a decent contract. Now, for a crucial second year for Bo Nix, he'll have the same backup QB and same QB coach as well, as Davis Webb is back in the mix.

All in all, this is a flat-out solid move for the Denver Broncos. It might be a great move, honestly.

The hope here is that the only time Jarrett Stidham needs to see the field is when the Denver Broncos have won the game and put their backups in, but in the event that he needs to start, he is more than capable.

Grade: A-