Broncos Free Agency Rumors: Top remaining linebacker is on team's radar

The Denver Broncos may have to get a bit aggressive to land an upgrade at inside linebacker, and they could have interest in the best remaining player. Some of the top free agent inside linebackers are free agents no longer, as many of them re-signed w ith their current teams.

Players like Ernest Jones IV, Jamien Sherwood, Zack Baun, and Nick Bolton all re-signed with their current teams, so they are off the board. The best remaining free agent inside linebacker is probably Dre Greenlaw of the San Francisco 49ers, and the Denver Broncos seem to be interested:

Falcons, Texans and Broncos among those in the mix https://t.co/N91F1THUHz — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) March 10, 2025

The Denver Broncos appear to have some competition for Greenlaw, who did once play for Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans when the two were both in San Francisco. The Atlanta Falcons had a horrible defense in 2024 and are simply in need of better players on that side of the ball. Given some of the contracts we have seen for players thus far, it would not shock me to see Greenlaw get a bit more than we think.

Let's get to know Dre Greenlaw a bit.

Potential Denver Broncos signing?

Dre Greenlaw was a fifth-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers back in the 2019 NFL Draft and has been a full-time starter at ILB since then, but does have two seasons of playing single-digit games and has only ever played one full season, which was in 2019.

He tore his Achilles during Super Bowl 58 and only suited up for two games in 2024. However, across a 17-game season, Greenlaw averages four passes defended, 121 total tackles, five tackles for loss, and two QB hits, so he is a productive player.

He has allowed a passer rating of 91 when in coverage, so he is not terrible in that regard. The interesting thing with Dre Greenlaw is that he has been playing alongside Fred Warner for years, and Warner may end up in the Hall of Fame, so you have to wonder how effective Greenlaw would be if he was playing next to someone like Cody Barton or Alex Singleton in Denver.

Nonetheless, the Denver Broncos have to find a viable upgrade at inside linebacker, period. This would be a solid signing for Denver, especially with some of the other top ILBs now off the market. Let's see if George Paton and Sean Payton can do enough to make this signing happen.