Broncos might be locking in a "Joker" quickly in NFL Free Agency

The Denver Broncos are getting to work quickly in potentially finding a "Joker" for Sean Payton's offense, and upgrading the weapons for Bo Nix. Nothing has been made official at this point, but the team is hosting veteran free agent tight end Evan Engram for an old-school visit.

If the Broncos are able to lock him in early on in the NFL Free Agent signing period, it would check one absolutely major box for the 2025 offseason. Engram has been a productive "move" tight end for the entirety of his NFL career, an athletic mismatch who can be utilized as a big slot, out wide, and at every level of the field.

A new Joker in town. Source confirms TE Evan Engram in town for visit. (1st by @jjones9). Bronx need to check shoulder following surgery but that should check out fine. Engram had 114 catches for #Jaguars in 2023; 47 in half season in 2024. He fits what Payton wants. #9sports — MikeKlis9NEWS (@mikeklis9news) March 10, 2025

Evan Engram would be grand slam signing for Denver Broncos

The Jacksonville Jaguars recently let Engram go with a failed physical designation, which is likely the primary reason why the Broncos are hosting him for a visit instead of just hammering out a deal from afar. Which means negotiations have likely been ongoing for a couple of days at this point since Engram has been a free agent (and can sign immediately).

Engram has 496 career receptions and 25 career touchdown catches over eight seasons, and will turn 31 in early September.

So why would this be a home run signing? Well, for a handful of reasons. First of all, this is a horrendous class of free agent tight ends and Engram is arguably the only exciting name available, at least among those who are proven commodities. Second, this is the biggest upgrade at the offensive skill positions the Broncos have made since drafting Bo Nix.

Third, and not to be ignored, is the fact that adding Engram doesn't change the team's NFL Draft plans whatsoever. The Broncos can -- and will -- still prioritize the tight end position in a deep class of players at the position, which means that the position is only going to get stronger in the next couple of months.

The Broncos have already re-signed both DJ Jones and Jarrett Stidham to multi-year contracts, and with the team being so flush with cap space in the coming years, it would be shocking if Engram signed anything but a multi-year deal. That is, assuming he signs.

We don't want to put the cart before the horse, because visits don't always end with players signing, but getting Engram in the fold would be a massive move for the Denver Broncos on paper and a huge start to the offseason festivities for the Denver Broncos.