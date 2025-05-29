George Paton's next phone call after OTAs is painfully obvious

The Denver Broncos will have another small OTA stretch in June, but it's obvious that George Paton has to make a move right now. The Broncos roster is nearly as good as it can possibly be given the remaining moves that the team could make.

It's not likely that we see the Broncos making any sort of major move between now and the start of the 2025 NFL Season, as we just aren't at that part anymore. However, when you look at the free agency market, and when you look at the Broncos roster, it's clear that an upgrade is necessary.

George Paton has to pick up the phone immediately to get some help at a key position.

George Paton has to sign another inside linebacker, and quickly!

Here is a 'did not practice' list from Parker Gabriel for the Denver Broncos OTA session on May 29th:

Both of the Denver Broncos starting inside linebackers for the 2025 NFL Season are currently not at full strength. Dre Greenlaw is nursing a quad injury, and Alex Singleton is working his way back from a torn ACL suffered in the 2024 NFL Season.

We have not even hit June yet, and the Broncos already need to make a move at ILB. Players like CJ Mosley and Ja'Whaun Bentley are still on the market and could absolutely help out this team now and during the 2025 NFL Season. After Singleton and Greenlaw, the next men up would be Drew Sanders, an unproven player, and Justin Strnad, a clear and obvious backup-caliber player.

It's not yet time to panic at all, but both starters at a key position for the Broncos that has been a bit on the weaker side are hurt, so George Paton should pick up the phone and make the call to upgrade this position group.