Denver Broncos projected free agent class in 2026 is truly a scary sight

The Denver Broncos have one of the best rosters in the NFL, but that does not mean their work is done, as it only might be just beginning.

It's a clear fact that the Broncos have gotten a lot better over the last couple of offseasons. Their various free agency and NFL Draft decisions have largely paid off, and the roster itself is a huge reason why this team won 10 games in 2024.

We have seen the team make some strides to pay players in need of extensions. Guys like Patrick Surtain II, DJ Jones, Jonathon Cooper, and Quinn Meinerz have all recently gotten extensions. There are also a few others like Zach Allen, Nik Bonitto, Courtland Sutton, and perhaps even John Franklin-Myers.

No NFL team is able to pay everyone, so it will be interesting to see how GM George Paton navigates this, but he's got to get something of substance done, as 2026 is looking pretty dire...

This would be tough to navigate...

Below are some of the notable players currently slated to hit the free agency market in the 2026 NFL Offseason:



Zach Allen, DE

John Franklin-Myers, DE

Malcolm Roach, DT

Nik Bonitto, OLB

Courtland Sutton, WR

Wil Lutz, K

As of now, all of these key Broncos players would be free agents in 2026, free to sign with any team they please. There really isn't any other way to say this; Denver has to get some extensions done before the 2026 NFL free agency period rolls around, as you could argue that every single player on that list is worthy of keeping around for the long-term.

Both Wil Lutz and Malcolm Roach may not cost a ton on an extension, so they could be the easier ones, but the rest on that list could be a pretty penny. And unfortunately, it's not likely that every player here is going to be on the team in 2026 - the NFL is a business, as not even Super Bowl champions are able to pay everyone.

It will be interesting to see how the Broncos operate the next calendar year with some of their potential contract extensions, as 2026 could put them in a tricky spot.