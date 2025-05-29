Just because the Denver Broncos roster is younger, does not mean they should shy away from pursuing some older players.

A good NFL roster needs to have long-term young talent with older, more veteran talent sprinkled in. No team is going to win a Super Bowl with a bunch of 25-year-olds, and for the Denver Broncos, they are absolutely on the right track.

George Paton and Sean Payton have done a great job at infusing the roster with young talent but also not neglecting the need for veteran talent. Well, as the summer rolls around, the Broncos should consider signing a few free agents who are over 30 years old.

3 free agents over 30 years old the Denver Broncos should sign now

Keenan Allen, WR, 33 years old

Keenan Allen picked apart the Denver Broncos for years but did suit up for the Chicago Bears in 2024, catching 70 passes for 744 yards and seven touchdowns. Despite playing in a dysfunctional offense, Allen was quite productive catching passes from Caleb Williams.

There is reason to believe that he's got another year or two of legitimate production left in him, and the Broncos could stand to upgrade the floor of their WR room. Allen makes a lot of sense.

CJ Mosley, ILB, 32 years old

CJ Mosley has been in the NFL since 2014 and has made five Pro Bowls. He only suited up for four games in 2024 with the Jets, but as recently as 2023, he had seven passes defended and 152 total tackles.

The Denver Broncos ILB room is already in need of a boost, and Mosley has been one of the best and more consistent ILBs of the last decade. He would be a fun, but smart signing.

Mark Glowinski, OG, 33 years old

This one is out of left field a bit, but Mark Glowinski would be a neat signing for the Broncos. he has appeared in 129 regular season games since entering the league in 2015, starting 101 of them. He has played for the Seahawks, Colts, and Giants in his NFL career and could be a nice high-end backup/spot starter for the team along the OL.

The Broncos built on an area of strength in the 2025 NFL Draft when they took CB Jahdae Barron, so they should keep this same mindset with the offensive line and add a premier depth piece.