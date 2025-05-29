Broncos have a secret weapon (but it might not be around much longer)

The Denver Broncos roster is getting a lot of attention, and rightfully so, but they've got a secret weapon who, unfortunately might not be around much longer. Denver does not get to where they are without some elite coaching, and that is just a simple fact.

Sean Payton is the man running the show, but he's also got a ton of high-end assistants, and Denver has already lost some coaches and executives due to their breakout 2024 season. Well. if the 2025 NFL Season goes the way that we think it will, Denver is going to lose even more key people, and they may lose one of their secret weapons.

Vance Joseph has done wonders for the Broncos defense

Much has been made about how good the Broncos defense was in 2024 and how much better they got for 2025. The star-studded lineup features the best pass-rushing unit in the NFL and the 2024 Defensive Player of the Year.

However, why isn't Vance Joseph being talked about enough; the man who is responsible for the defense and calling the plays? His tenure began in 2023, and it was a rocky start to say the least, but about halfway through the 2023 NFL Season, the defense turned it around, and since then, it's been one of the league's top units.

In fact, if we take the last 29 regular season games for Denver spanning back to the 2023 NFL Season, the Broncos have gone 17-12 and have allowed just 18.7 points per game. Folks, that is almost two entire seasons of holding opponents to fewer than 20 points per game.

Vance Joseph is likely on his way to his second NFL head coaching job next offseason if the defense is as good as most people think it will be - this will be a tough loss for the Denver Broncos to endure, as they are likely to lose a ton of defensive assistants as well.

The Broncos secret weapon in Vance Joseph unfortunately might not be around for much longer.