George Paton's job likely depends on the Denver Broncos next three games
By Jack Ramsey
It is no secret that George Paton's first few years in Denver did not go according to plan. Paton is on his third head coach, is 0-3 in terms of making the playoffs, signed the worst contract in franchise history, and then cut said contract before two years, leading to the most dead-cap in NFL history.
Paton is in the final year of his contract, and even today as the Broncos sit at 6-5 and firmly in the NFL playoff picture, his return to Denver in 2025 and beyond is far from an answered question. The Broncos sit at 6-4 in their last ten, and currently are heading toward the softest part of their remaining schedule. If the Broncos can make it to the NFL playoffs, Paton will all but definitely be back next year. A lot of that, however, will depend on these next three weeks.
After a dominant 38-6 win over the Falcons, the Broncos are full steam ahead towards the playoffs. The Broncos and rookie sensation Bo Nix head to the Raiders on Sunday, before playing the Browns and Colts. Simply put, the Broncos probably need to win all three games to feel comfortable about making the playoffs.
The Broncos schedule is getting more meaningful
A 2-1 stretch with a win over the Colts probably does the same, but any loss to the Colts makes the playoffs a risky proposition. For a franchise that has not made the postseason in a decade, making it to the playoffs should be of the utmost priority and of dire need. However, the Broncos did not do anything at the trading deadline, and there is a solid case to be made that their lack of action in bringing in an offensive weapon cost them their game in Kansas City, which they still should have won anyway.
If the Broncos miss out on the playoffs, their lack of offensive playmakers will be a major reason why. Courtland Sutton is on pace for another 1,000-yard season, but the Broncos have struggled to solidify a second offensive pass catcher behind him. DeVaughn Vele has shown out in recent weeks, but he is far from a solidified second-best weapon on an offense. The same case can be made for the Broncos' tight ends. Nate Adkins and Lucas Krull have again been solid in their roles, but they have been limited and have not shown much of a reason to believe they can make the next step.
Simply put, if the Broncos do not make the playoffs, much blame, and deservedly so, will fall on Geroge Paton and his crickets at the trade deadline. Until then, it is fair to wonder if his job is on the line these next three weeks.