Pat Surtain II gives Bo Nix the highest compliment imaginable after Week 11
The Denver Broncos tore apart the Atlanta Falcons in a massive Week 11 win, and CB Pat Surtain II didn't hesitate to give Bo Nix huge flowers. This was the first four touchdown pass game of Nix's career, and over the last two weeks, he's thrown for six touchdowns against zero interceptions.
Since the start of Week 3, Nix has thrown 14 touchdowns against just two picks, and one of those hit right off the hands of Lil'Jordan Humphrey. We can all see that Nix is getting better almost weekly, and that's a huge testament to the coaching staff and the QB's ability to take to the coaching.
The Broncos blew out the Falcons and held them out of the end zone entirely. That's a huge accomplishment given the Falcons have guys like Drake London, Kyle Pitts, Darnell Mooney, and Bijan Robinson, but the offensive performance may have been slightly better, and stud CB Pat Surtain II did not shy away in giving Bo Nix a ton of praise:
Bo Nix for... MVP??
Honestly, Nix is quite a ways down the list of potential MVP candidates, but if you really wanted to be an optimist, you could argue that the conversation would have to begin if Nix and the Broncos not only won their next two games heading into the bye week, but Bo Nix again was prolific through the air.
It's hard to put a number on the kind of statistical performance that Nix would have to have, but I can only imagine what the dialogue would be if the QB had another four touchdown day against the Raiders or Browns. The Broncos are now 6-5 on the year and have gone 6-3 since beginning the season 0-2, and those first two games were obviously the worst of Nix's career thus far.
You could call them a wash if you want, as the offense and Bo Nix were clearly trying to get used to each other, and frankly, those first two weeks are more of an extension of the preseason anyway. The Broncos can be judged more fairly based on what they've done since Week 3.
And they still control their own destiny for the NFL playoffs. With the Cincinnati Bengals losing on Sunday Night Football, their playoff chances are about done, but the Indianapolis Colts are still hanging around at 5-6. They are the eighth seed right now.
Overall, it's really not too crazy to suggest that Bo Nix has been among the best QBs in the NFL since the start of Week 3, but Pat Surtain II seems to think that the MVP talks need to ramp up.