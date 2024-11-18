After 11 weeks, Broncos QB Bo Nix is the favorite for Rookie of the Year
After the best performance of his NFL career, Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix now has to be looked at as the favorite to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year. We were most definitely ready to have this conversation if Bo Nix ended up carving up the Atlanta Falcons, and well, he did.
He threw for a career-high four touchdown passes, and the Denver Broncos scored five total in a 38-6 drubbing of the Falcons. On the day, Nix went 28/33 for 307 yards and four touchdowns. The 145 passer rating was the best of his NFL career, and over the last two weeks, he's thrown six touchdowns against zero interceptions.
Bo Nix is now the favorite to win the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award
Since the start of Week 3, Nix has tossed 14 touchdown passes against just two interceptions. He's beem remarkably efficient over the last two months, and that's even by veteran QB standards. Right now, the Broncos are still sitting in the seventh and final seed in the AFC, and they do control their destiny.
Them being able to take care of business in Week 11 versus the Las Vegas Raiders and in Week 12 against the Cleveland Browns gets the team to 8-5 on the year, and it would feel like a longshot for them to miss the postseason. This is the player that the Denver Broncos drafted with the 12th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and after the first two weeks, things changed.
Those first two weeks, frankly, should be a total wash. Nix was clearly adjusting to the speed of the NFL, and he looks like a totally different player as we close out Week 11 and head into Week 12. Yet again, Nix was decisive with the football, and at this point, he should be seen as the favorite to win the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, and as far as I am concerned, he has leaped Jayden Daniels in this regard.
Now yes, there is a lot of football left, but you really would have to do some serious heavy-lifting to argue that Daniels is more deserving of the award at the moment over Bo Nix, who has been playing out of his mind recently. The Denver Broncos seem to have found their franchise QB.
Bo Nix has arrived, and with the Broncos being in a playoff position, it's likely that Denver is able to find a way to earn that seventh seed in the AFC. With the Kansas City Chiefs losing to the Buffalo Bills in Week 11, that does make things interesting, as it feels like the Broncos would potentially draw the Bills or the Chiefs in the first round if they did make the post